Strong Group tames Japan U22 squad to nail 6th straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 3:25pm
Chris McCullough powered in 26 points.
Jones Cup / Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines – Make that six straight for the Strong Group-Pilipinas. 

The Strong Group Athletics continued to steamroll past the competition in the William Jones Cup after securing their sixth straight victory at the expense of Japan’s U22 team, 92-79, Friday afternoon. 

SGA, which played without key players Angelo Kouame, Rhenz Abando and Tajuan Agee, relied on Chris McCullough, who scored a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds against the Japanese.

After leading by just four, 22-18, at the end of one, the Philippines flexed its muscles and outscored Japan 32 to 18 to grab an 18 point lead, 54-36, at the half. 

The young Japanese team, though, fought back, threatening to inch closer and closer as they cut the lead to an even dozen, 62-74, after a putback by Hideya Asai. 

SGA, however, countered with a backbreaking 12-0 blitz capped by a pair of freebies by Geo Chiu to put the lead to an insurmountable 24 point advantage, 86-62, with 4:11 to go. 

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hiyuu Ozaw towed Japan to 18, 86-68, with 3:18 left, but an acrobatic layup by Titing Manalili plunged the dagger, 88-68. 

Derrick Fenner backstopped McCullough with 17 points, while Jordan Heading added 11. 

Ozaw paced Japan with 17.

BASKETBALL

JONES CUP

STRONG GROUP
