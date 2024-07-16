^

First-time Paralympian Angel Otom relies on 'kuyas' in Paris bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 6:23pm
First-time Paralympian Angel Otom relies on 'kuyas' in Paris bid
Angel Otom.
Philippine Paralympic Committee

MANILA, Philippines – There is no shortage of support from her teammates for Paris-bound Para swimmer Angel Otom as she heads for her first-ever Paralympics at only 20 years old.

Especially with a veteran teammate like Ernie Gawilan, who has been to two Paralympic Games prior to Paris, Otom has had a solid source of encouragement as she trains alongside more seasoned swimmers.

“Sinasabi nila sa akin na ibuhos ko lang yung best ko like kung ano yung ginagawa nila and syempre, magtitiwala sa akin yung mga kuya ko,” she told the media during the French Embassy’s launch of the Olympic Sports Hub at the SM Mall of Asia last weekend.

She also bared that her older teammates’ belief, whom she knows have seen high-level competition, that she can go toe-to-toe with the best of them pushes her to train even harder with the Paralympics looming at the end of August. 

“[Na]kita na po nila yung laban sa Paralympics like before, and alam nila na may chance daw po ako na manalo, sana man… Sila po talaga, yung naging mentor ko sa ngayon,” she said.

Apart from being able to compete on the biggest stage, Otom also said she’s relishing the chance to visit one of the world’s most famous cities. Personally, she’s looking forward to seeing Paris with her own two eyes.

“Excited po [ako pumunta ng Paris] pero alam kong magiiba yung time, yung tulog, yung pagkain, and all, pero since yun po yung first time ko din na magte-training internationally, masayang masaya po ako and excited syempre,” she said. 

“Yun [din] yung pinaka-dream place ko rin po [puntahan], yung Paris,” she added.

But perhaps most importantly, the first-time Paralympian will be the most delighted to see something more familiar — Filipinos in the stands. With compatriots largely represented across the globe, Otom believes that she may see some cheering her and the rest of Team Philippines on once the Games roll around.

Wearing the flag proudly on her chest, she was elated at the chance of bringing glory to the country once again.

“Excited na rin ako sa mga susupporta po sa amin, lalo na po yung mga manonood na kapwa namin Pilipino, and gusto ko lang din po sila pasalamatan sa all in all support and sa dasal.”

The 2024 Paris Paralympics unfurl on August 28.

