Hoey reflects on missed breakthrough opportunity

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 8:38pm
Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 14, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Rico Hoey narrowly missed securing his first PGA Tour/DP World Tour victory after a final-hole bogey in regulation play, eventually losing the ISCO Championship in a five-player playoff, won by Harry Hall on the third sudden death hole in Lexington, Kentucky Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Hoey partially blamed the lack of a leaderboard on the 18th hole for his misstep, ultimately carding a wet bogey for a round of 69. This left him tied for first at 22-under 266 with Hall, who also finished with a three-under round, Pierceson Coody, who shot 70, and Matt NeSmith and Zac Blair, who both rallied with 64s at the Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Hall clinched the playoff victory by chipping in from 45 feet for a birdie on the third extra hole.

Despite this being Hoey’s best finish in his rookie season on the Tour, the Filipino shotmaker lamented the missed opportunity for a breakthrough after a challenging first half of the season.

“I kind of wish we had a scoreboard nearby because I didn’t really know where I was at that time. I thought after I bogeyed (No. 18), I was in second place or something. I executed the shot but was just unfortunate that it went over,” said Hoey, 28. “That’s golf. There were other holes where I should have made bogey or worse, but I ended up making par or birdie. It’s a give-and-take game; I can’t complain.”

With winnings of $268,000 (roughly P16 million), the former Philippine team standout recognized the significance of his earnings despite the missed chance for a career-defining win.

“At that time, I thought I needed a birdie to win, but it is what it is. That’s my kind of game. I think regardless, I probably would have still gone for the pin even in the position I was at that time,” said Hoey, whose previous career-best was a tie for sixth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month.

Reflecting on the playoff, he added: “It was good; unfortunately, I was hitting it in the rough all day. I couldn’t really attack the pin, knowing it’s just going to be firm. I hit a good shot, but the wind kind of took it. Yeah, I didn’t really execute the chip shot. As you could see, I didn’t make the putt.”

Despite the setback, Hoey remained optimistic about his performance.

“If someone said I was going to have a chance to win, I probably would have laughed because this whole season hasn’t turned out as expected. I’m going to keep rolling, keep fighting, and hopefully next week, I can give myself another chance,” said Hoey, who will be competing in the Barracuda Championship in California this week.

