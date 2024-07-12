^

Ballungay banks on athleticism in booking PBA ticket

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 9:55am
MANILA, Philippines – For Kai Ballungay, athleticism is what separates him from other aspirants joining this Sunday’s PBA Draft. 

Ballungay, who had two stellar seasons with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP, is one of the players hoping to hear his name called in the draft. 

“Something I take pride in is my use of athleticism. It’s something that I think separates me from the other attendees in the draft,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the PBA Draft Combine on Wednesday. 

“Something I’ve been working on continuously, my vertical, getting faster on the court, my laterals. Those are things I’ve been focusing on,” he added. 

The forward is listed at 6-foot-6 with a standing reach of 37.4 inches. He also tallied 39.4 inches in running vertical jump. 

Aside from his athleticism, the Filipino-American forward showcased his soft touch from the perimeter and his strong wing play. 

This, according to Ballungay, are among the facets of his game that he’s been working on. 

“I’m trying to work on converting my game over to being a wing player so I think that’s going to help, just my athleticism and size, I think it’ll work to my advantage playing at the wing,” he said. 

Ballungay added that his biggest edge would be his winning pedigree, being a champion in UAAP Season 85. 

“I think just coming from a winning culture, playing for Ateneo and getting that experience of a championship-caliber team, being able to be at the highest level. I think that’s something that’s going to work to my advantage,” he said. 

Ballungay is among the players expected to be picked in the first round of the top-heavy draft. 

“I like to go into any situation thinking that I have something to prove. People say that I’m a top-five pick, top-10 pick, then so be it. I’m always going to put in work and push myself.”

