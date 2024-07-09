^

'It’s your moment to shine,' Marcos tells Palaro bets

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 6:10pm
MANILA, Philippines – "Time to shine."

This was what President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday told the thousands of delegation members from the 19 regions and teams waging war in the Palarong Pambansa arena at the Cebu City Sports Complex located right at the heart of the Queen City of the South.

“This event is more than an inter-school, inter-regional competition. It’s a platform for us to discover future professional athletes, Olympians, public servants and leaders,” said the Chief Executive.

“Let this serve as your training ground. It is your moment to shine and participate actively, play with pride, tenacity and integrity and show the Filipinos’ indomitable character and grace in defeat.”

“I congratulate you all in advance,” he added.

Vice President and outgoing Department of Education secretary Sara Duterte did not grace the inaugurals but lauded all the athletes, coaches, and even teachers for their effort to make this annual multi-sports meet for grade-schoolers stand.

“Sa ating mga atleta, dito ay hindi kayo uuwing talo — dahil ang inyong partisipasyon sa ating mga kompetisyon ay isa nang tagumpay para sa bawat isa sa inyo,” said Duterte.

“Baunin sana ninyo ang mga leksyon ng pakikipagkaibigan, disiplina, pagpupursige, at katatagan para sa katuparan ng inyong mga pangarap,” she added.

Introducing President Marcos on Duterte's behalf was host Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who was accompanied by acting Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Gracia and Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann.

