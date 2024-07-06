Gabi eyes redemption, continues hunt for JPGT national finals berth

MANILA, Philippines – Alexie Gabi, who narrowly missed a national finals berth in the Visayas series, aims for redemption as the ICTSI Junior PGT resumes on Tuesday, July 9, at Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite.

Gabi, who excelled in the girls' 13-15 category in Iloilo and secured third place finishes in Murcia, Binitin and Negros Occidental in Bacolod, is set to compete in the Luzon Series 4 in pursuit of a coveted berth in the Match Play finals.

Gabi's strong performances in the Visayas series kept her in contention, but Rane Chiu's playoff victory over Tiffany Bernardino in Negros edged her out of the national finals. Chiu and Bernardino, along with 14 other players across various age categories (8-9, 10-12, 13-15, 16-18), secured spots in the Match Play Championship set for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

The Luzon series, after three tournaments at Splendido Taal, Pradera Verde and Pinewoods, will continue with its fourth leg at Riviera. Players can enter multiple events, but only their best results will count towards the final rankings.

The top 72 players will advance to the national finals, with four spots available from each category in the seven-leg Luzon series and two berths in the Mindanao series of the circuit sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

For details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

But Gabi, from Gen. Santos City, will face stiff competition from Levonne Talion, Maria Monserrat Lapuz, Kendra Garingalao, and Ayesha Salino.

In the boys' 13-15 category, Ramon Fabie and Santi Asuncion are expected to lead the charge, along with Gavin Chua, Jose Carlos Taruc, Matthias Espina, Miguel Encarnacion, Jayden Macatangay and Clark Bayani.

The premier 16-18 class features Rafa Anciano, who recently won a sudden death victory over Chloe Rada at Pinewoods. Casey Frankum, Gabriela Sison, Iloilo’s Necky Tortosa and Rada will also be strong contenders.

The boys' 16-18 title chase is wide open, with Bacolod leg winner Patrick Tambalque, Harry Sales, Alonso Espartero, Francis Slavin and others vying for top honors.

Vito Sarines, with victories at Splendido and Pinewoods, is a favorite in the boys' 10-12 division.

The girls' 10-12 category will see a showdown between Splendido leg winner Maurysse Abalos, Pradera Verde champion Georgina Handog, and other contenders like Quincy Pilac and Aerin Chua.

Following the Riviera tournament, the Mindanao swing will commence on July 23-26 at Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao. Subsequent stops include South Pacific Golf Club (July 30-August 2), Del Monte Golf Club (August 6-9), and Pueblo de Oro Golf Club (August 12-15).