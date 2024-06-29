^

Alas Pilipinas eyes historic Women’s Volleyball Nations League appearance

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 5:51pm
Alas Pilipinas
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Alas Pilipinas is eyeing to accomplish what has never done before — thread the proverbial eye of the needle and gate-crash into FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League.

And the road to that goal starts with the country battling Southeast Asian rival Vietnam at the start of the FIVB Challenger’s Cup slated July 4-7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium where the eventual winner claims that prestigious VNL spot.

For the Nationals, they have defied the odds before by snaring early this month’s AVC Challenge Cup bronze, which happened to be the country’s best ever finish in the sport in the Asian level.

If they did what was once considered impossible, there’s a big chance Alas Pilipinas could shake things up again.

“It’s tough on Day 1 for Alas Pilipinas, but we’re very sure they’ll give the Vietnamese a tough fight,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon Suzara.

Jia de Guzman will skipper the team composed of Angel Canino, Fifi Sharma, Thea Gagate, Sisi Rondina, eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Julia Coronel, Jen Nierva, Dell Palomata, Cherry Nunag, Arah Panique and newly added Jema Galanza, Bella Nelen and Alyssa Solomon with Brazilian Jorge Souza de Brito as coach.

Other teams seeing action in the four-day meet are the Czech Republic, Argentina, Belgium, Sweden, Puerto Rico and Kenya.

The Philippines-Vietnam showdown is set at 6:30 p.m. on July 5.

And expect rabid volleyball-famished Filipino fans to pack the Ninoy Aquino Stadium the way they did the Rizal Memorial Coliseum during the AVC Challenge Cup whenever Alas played.

For the Filipinas to make the VNL main group next season, it can’t afford to lose not even one match as the tournament employs a knockout format.

Meaning, they would have to stun the Vietnamese in the quarters and sweep their semifinal and final games, assuming they made it that far, to snare that one golden ticket straight to the VNL.

And if it happens, the country could finally play in the VNL, not just host it, which the country has already done thrice.

