Gilas falls short vs Türkiye

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 10:13am
Gilas Pilipinas is 11-strong for the FIBA OQT.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas put up a gallant effort but ultimately ran out of steam against Türkiye, 84-73, in a friendly match early Friday morning (Manila time).

Tarik Biberovic led Türkiye with 23 points, while Can Korkmaz added 12.

Gilas was well within striking distance early on in the third quarter, even leading by two, 44-42, after a pair of free throws by June Mar Fajardo.

The home team, however, broke the game wide open and unleashed a 13-3 run to go up by eight, 55-47 with a 3-pointer by Korkmaz.

The Philippines would cut the lead to three, 65-68, in the fourth quarter after a Justin Brownlee triple, but the Turkish just had enough to keep them at bay.

The lead ballooned to as much as 11 points, 76-65, after a Biberovic trey, but an 8-2 blitz by the Filipinos helped them inch to just five, 73-78, with less than two minutes to go.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Biberovic and Sertac Sanli iced the game.

Brownlee paced the Nationals with 21 points, five rebounds and an assist. June Mar Fajardo backstopped with 17 markers and 11 boards.

Head coach Tim Cone earlier said that the Philippines does not mind winning or losing in the friendlies, but said he wants to see the squad “get better.”

Gilas will travel to Poland next and play the World No. 15 on Sunday (Manila time) for the final tune-up contest before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

In the qualifiers, the Philippines will face Latvia and Georgia for a chance to make it to the Paris Olympics.

