Sizzling Pola wins back-to-back The Asian Tournament leg titles

Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 2:45pm
Sizzling Pola wins back-to-back The Asian Tournament leg titles
Pola Pilipinas RPG owner RJ Martinez (center), along with Pola Mayor Ina Alegre-Cruz and TAT Executive Director Jacque M. Ruby hold the trophy after winning the 2nd leg of The Asian Tournament.

MANILA, Philippines – Pola Pilipinas RPG held its nerve and came away with a pulsating 83-81 win over the Zamboanga Valientes to rule the third leg of The Asian Tournament via another sweep at the Pola Gymnasium in Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

Both teams lived up to the pre-tournament hype, but it was Pola’s tenacity and desire to make its home fans happy that made the difference, surviving Zamboanga’s spirited challenge to prevail.

This time, Pola’s title win was largely credited to Jayvee Dela Cruz, who outshone almost everyone — the imports included — after scattering 24 points spiked by four triples apart from posting six assists and two rebounds.

His offensive brilliance, along with the inside presence of imports Xavier Alexanders (17 points and 13 boards) and Henry Frank Iloka (12 points and 11 rebounds) enabled the RJ Martinez-owned Pola to become the first two-leg winner in the tournament that is fast gaining popularity.

Last month, Pola, also supported by town Mayor Ina Alegre-Cruz and handled by former FEU star JR Cawaling, won the Passi edition of the tournament also via a five-game sweep in a big turnaround after a winless campaign in the opening leg.

“This is unexpected and this made our title win very sweet especially it was in front of our kababayans. The team played very hard so we achieved this history-making feat,” said the lovely mayor.

TAT Executive Director Jacque M. Ruby expressed his gratefulness to the local government for the success of the tournament, especially how the players and officials of the league were welcomed.

“I am certain that Pola is mightily proud of what it achieved right now. Winning two legs in a row is no ordinary feat. Also, I have to thank basketball fans in Pola for their energy,” said Ruby.

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf of University of the Philippines paced the Valientes with 24 points.

The fourth leg of the event will be held in Henan, China two weeks from now with former NBA star Dwight Howard expected to suit up for the Taiwan Mustang.

Other teams have also reportedly beefed up their rosters following Pola’s back-to-back wins and Howard’s signing with the Mustangs.

