Gilas girls batter Maldives by 123 points in FIBA U18 Asia Cup opener

Alicia Villanueva brings the ball down the court for Gilas.

MANILA, Philippines — There was absolutely no mercy from the Gilas Pilipinas women U18 team as they blew Maldives right out of the water, 141-18, in their opening game of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B in China on Monday.

As they seek promotion to Division A of the tournament, the Filipina ballers lambasted their foes as they limited them to just seven points in the last three quarters of the game.

Gilas conceded 11 points in the first quarter, but had a firm lead at 43-11. Still, their defense only clamped down in the following periods.

In the third quarter, the Philippines only allowed Maldives a single point — a tremendous feat on the defensive end.

All Gilas players scored at least five points in the resounding victory, while Filipino-Australian Jolzene Impreso and homegrown talent Alicia Villanueva matched Maldives’ scoring output on their own with 18 points each.

Gabby Ramos finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds while skipper Ava Fajardo played an all-around game with 13 markers, six boards, seven assists and four steals.

The Philippines will piggyback on the utterly dominant win when they face Lebanon on Tuesday, June 25.

Gilas will need to win the tournament to receive promotion to Division A.