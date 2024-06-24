^

Sports

Team USA deems VNL campaign a success despite falling short of Top 8

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 12:13pm
Team USA deems VNL campaign a success despite falling short of Top 8
The US ended up 12th in the 16-team tournament.
VNL

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA captain Micah Christenson called their 2024 Volleyball Nations League stint in Manila a “great success” even as the Americans missed the cut for the Top 8 after losing their last preliminaries match against Japan at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night.

Finishing with a 5-7 slate overall and a 2-2 record in Manila, the US ended up 12th in the 16-team tournament, a long way from the quarterfinalists. Nevertheless, Christenson said it was a good showing for his team with all things considered.

Expounding on what made it special, the veteran setter looked to his teammates and the Philippine volleyball community.

“[Being here in Manila was] incredible. It was capped off with an incredible crowd, the last game up here in Manila so, I wish we could’ve made it a little longer of a match, but at the same time it was good volleyball, it was really good volleyball out there on the court,” said Christenson after their loss against Japan.

“[I’m] really proud of our guys and how we fought and how we battled. So now, we’re just gonna keep learning from our experience but, our trip in Manila was a great success based on our experience.”

Team USA was among fan favorites during the weeklong tournament in Manila, coming second only to Yuki Ishikawa’s Japan. But even against the Ryujin Nippon, Christenson felt the love among the 12,000-strong crowd at Mall of Asia Arena.

Still, there were some niggles that Team USA just couldn’t shake off, especially considering the tough schedule of the VNL Manila leg. Apart from playing on back-to-back days, recovery was a problem as sometimes games only had around a 12-hours gap between them on some occasions.

Despite everything, Christenson believes that the tournament has been good to them in the long run. Especially to the bench, who were able to see the most action against Japan on Sunday, it was key for them to gain the experience in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It’s great. I mean, we’re gonna need everybody at the Olympics, so, from the top-down, we’re gonna need everybody on this team,” said Christenson. 

“So to be able to have the ability to give them experience in a big game, in a sold out crowd against Japan is a wonderful experience.”

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL NATIONS LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Businessman Jefferson Cheng, a key piece of the recent success of the Philippine women’s football team program, has...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Visayas Series swings over to Bacolod

JPGT Visayas Series swings over to Bacolod

13 hours ago
Three talented golfers from the Mindanao region compete against local and regional contenders in the ICTSI Junior PGT Bacolod...
Sports
fbtw
French roosters fly high

French roosters fly high

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
France has a tough task to defend the Olympic men’s volleyball title on home soil in Paris next month.
Sports
fbtw
Estudyante Esports nat&rsquo;l tilt all set

Estudyante Esports nat’l tilt all set

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
Dark League Studios’ Estudyante Esports, after its kickoff via a well-attended esports summit at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan slows down

Pagdanganan slows down

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s title bid in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship hit a major snag as she struggled with a two-over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
France waits for Mbappe to return and the goals to flow at Euro 2024

France waits for Mbappe to return and the goals to flow at Euro 2024

3 hours ago
France appears almost certain to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024, but it is hoping to have Kylian Mbappe back, and rediscover...
Sports
fbtw
VNL: Japan's Miyaura makes most of playing time vs USA

VNL: Japan's Miyaura makes most of playing time vs USA

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Japan’s Kento Miyaura was able to get his feet wet in Ryujin Nippon’s final two games of the preliminary round...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol names roster as IESF qualifiers begin

Sibol names roster as IESF qualifiers begin

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The country's national esports team Sibol has announced the complete roster for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) men and...
Sports
fbtw
Murray faces agonizing decision over Wimbledon farewell

Murray faces agonizing decision over Wimbledon farewell

4 hours ago
Andy Murray has not yet decided if he will play Wimbledon for the final time despite the ruling body of the men's tour claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with