All set for Dark League Studios' Estudyante Esports National Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Dark League Studios’ Estudyante Esports, after its kickoff via a well-attended esports summit at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum last March, has shifted into high gear with the launch of a campus esports league leading to the Estudyante Esports: The National Championships later this year.

Dark League chairman Bobby Rosales said their vision is toward redefining the role of esports within academia with a program that aims to elevate awareness, appreciation and responsible engagement with esports as a campus activity.

As a game-changing force in the esports landscape, Dark League Studios is committed to equipping school administrators with the latest insights and best practices while establishing a structured framework for students to participate in competitive gaming without compromising academic excellence.

It has drawn tremendous support from various schools that are to participate in the initial national championships featuring four titles across Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Valorant, League of Legends and Tekken 8.

There will be separate eliminations and semifinals in the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, culminating in on-site finals in September.

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, Lyceum of Subic Bay, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, Dr. Juan G. Nolasco High School, Our Lady of Fatima University-Quezon City, Capitol Hills Christian School, Systems Plus College Foundation and Pateros Technological College are among schools that have accredited and are expected to vie in the competition.

Nationwide registration begins Tuesday and will run until July 16. Schools and campus esports organizations that wish to become affiliated with Estudyante Esports may inquire via [email protected] or via the Estudyante Esports Facebook account.

“Esports is here and we in the academe must embrace it. There is so much that has happened in the past few years in terms of technology. The challenge is not in the younger generation but in us, the older generation, how we accept and shift in this new paradigm,” said PLM president Atty. Sonny Reyes of DLS’ vision.

“As someone deeply involved in the academe and esports, I’m excited about the future of virtual industries. With Estudyante Esports connecting campuses, I confidently see where our efforts of promoting new level of esports advancements and management will play a vital role in innovating the industry,” said Bulacan State University faculty member John Carlo Ramos.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann supports DLS and the Estudyante Esports. “Gathering students from more than a hundred schools and incorporating esports within and beyond the academic curriculum is indeed monumental for the longevity of this program,” said Bachmann, during the summit.