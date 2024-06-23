Germany repels Iran to end 2024 VNL bid, eyes Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — Germany ended its 2024 Volleyball Nations League campaign on a high note after toppling fellow eliminated team Iran in straight sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Germany, which is already out of contention for quarterfinals of the tournament, made one last move to ground Iran to split their assignments in the Manila leg.

Moritz Karlitzek led the Germans in their efforts against Iran with 21 points built off of 17 attacks, two blocks and two aces.

In Manila, the Germans upset Olympic champions France in its opening game before taking back-to-back losses against Canada and the USA.

Still, the Germans regained their bearings against Iran to finish with a 5-7 slate. They now focus their attention on the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Iran, meanwhile, went 2-0 to start in Manila before losing their next two matches for a 2-10 record.

Prior to the Manila leg, Iran had not won a match before winning over Team USA and the Netherlands at Mall of Asia Arena.

In the losing effort, Amin Esmaeilnezhad top-scored for his team with 19 markers.