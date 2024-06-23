^

Sports

France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 10:06am
France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan
Team France
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Following a collapse against a heavily favored Japan side, France’s Benjamin Toniutti stressed that the team should “improve their quality” for a longer time.

France on Saturday evening won the first two sets against Japan – 25-17, 25-19 – before dropping the final three sets to absorb the loss.

As a result, the French dropped to sixth with a 6-5 win-loss record.

“I think it was a nice game. We cannot close the game because they played better from the [final] sets and we started to struggle a bit and then they had the rhythm with the defense,” the team skipper said in the postgame interview.

“We had to think in the way that we would play a really good game for [beyond] two sets and we have to improve our quality for a longer time,” he added.

Japan’s Yuki Ishikawa exploded for 33 points in the match as he paced the comeback.

Kento Miyaura added 19 markers.

The French were led by Jean Patry with 21 points, while Trevor Clevenot had 15.

Toniutti also lauded the big performance of Ishikawa.

“Today Ishikawa was amazing, he’s an amazing player, we knew it. Today, he played a really good game, it was very difficult to close him.”

France will be facing Brazil in its final match of the Manila leg on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“We expect a tough game against a strong team.”

vuukle comment

VNL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New faces shine in PAI swimfest

New faces shine in PAI swimfest

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The country’s most decorated junior swimmers withstood the challenge as new stars emerged in the penultimate day of...
Sports
fbtw
Talk &lsquo;N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

Talk ‘N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

11 hours ago
PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Canada came to play – and slay – in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes into quarterfinals

Eala breezes into quarterfinals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the elite Veneto Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over home bet Giorgia Pedone late Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;You carry our dreams in Paris&rsquo;

‘You carry our dreams in Paris’

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
President Marcos urged the whole nation to rally behind the Filipino athletes searching for Olympic glory in the Paris Games...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao wants WBC welterweight crown

Pacquiao wants WBC welterweight crown

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao insists his three-round engagement with Japanese kickboxer Chihiro...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan holds ground

Pagdanganan holds ground

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan matched par anew to stay within sniffing distance of the leaders at the midway mark of the KPMG Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Bacolod swing draws stellar cast

JPGT Bacolod swing draws stellar cast

11 hours ago
The potential to compete in the Philippine Junior National Match Play Championship is driving the winners of the ICTSI Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women set foot in China

Gilas women set foot in China

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas U18 squad yesterday arrived in Shenzhen, China with hopes of fulfilling its mission to gain a Division...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with