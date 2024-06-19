^

Sports

Sun Life 5150 returns to Bohol

The Philippine Star
June 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Sun Life 5150 returns to Bohol
The event features a challenging 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. This triathlon in Bohol attracts a mix of seasoned athletes and emerging talents, all vying for top honors and age-group titles.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — It will be the triathlon enthusiasts’ turn to experience the rigors of an Olympic-style endurance race as the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon returns to Bohol on July 14 at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

The event features a challenging 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. This triathlon in Bohol attracts a mix of seasoned athletes and emerging talents, all vying for top honors and age-group titles.

The course, set over demanding Olympic distances, promises intense competition with John Leerams Chicano and Erika Burgos emerging victorious in last year’s edition. Sponsored by Sun Life Philippines and organized by The IRONMAN Group, the race continues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Filipinos, encouraging participants to aspire for the IRONMAN level.

In addition to the overall championship, age-group categories from 15-to-19 up to 65-69 will be contested. Relay competitions and the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance event featuring a 750-meter swim, 20km bike, and 5km run, will add to the excitement. The S2 category caters to beginners, emerging athletes, and those looking to make a return to the sport.

vuukle comment

PANGLAO ISLAND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Farewell to the Trigger

Farewell to the Trigger

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Basketball fans know Allan Caidic as the Triggerman, the deadly left-handed three-point shooter who was on five PBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Newsome's awesome, well-practiced shot leads to Meralco's historic PBA title

Newsome's awesome, well-practiced shot leads to Meralco's historic PBA title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Every basketball player has a go-to play.
Sports
fbtw
PSA Forum: Gilas U-17, Philippine esports squads tackle upcoming bids

PSA Forum: Gilas U-17, Philippine esports squads tackle upcoming bids

1 day ago
Two upcoming world championships will be on the table as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) resumes its weekly...
Sports
fbtw
Stage set for another Olivarez-Arcilla finale

Stage set for another Olivarez-Arcilla finale

2 days ago
Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla secured crucial victories in contrasting fashions, setting the stage for a title showdown...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

1 hour ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Weightlifting, 3 others out of 2025 SEAG

Weightlifting, 3 others out of 2025 SEAG

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
This early, the Philippines is already losing part of the battle in next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok, Chonburi...
Sports
fbtw

Two MPL teams vie in Esports WC

1 hour ago
Team Liquid ECHO PH and Falcons APBren will fly the Philippine flag as they compete in the first ever Esports World Cup slated in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.
Sports
fbtw
PBAD eyes spots in LA Olympics

PBAD eyes spots in LA Olympics

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Badminton Association will shift its focus to smashing its stuff in the international stage after the rousing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with