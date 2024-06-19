Sun Life 5150 returns to Bohol

The event features a challenging 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. This triathlon in Bohol attracts a mix of seasoned athletes and emerging talents, all vying for top honors and age-group titles.

MANILA, Philippines — It will be the triathlon enthusiasts’ turn to experience the rigors of an Olympic-style endurance race as the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon returns to Bohol on July 14 at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

The course, set over demanding Olympic distances, promises intense competition with John Leerams Chicano and Erika Burgos emerging victorious in last year’s edition. Sponsored by Sun Life Philippines and organized by The IRONMAN Group, the race continues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Filipinos, encouraging participants to aspire for the IRONMAN level.

In addition to the overall championship, age-group categories from 15-to-19 up to 65-69 will be contested. Relay competitions and the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance event featuring a 750-meter swim, 20km bike, and 5km run, will add to the excitement. The S2 category caters to beginners, emerging athletes, and those looking to make a return to the sport.