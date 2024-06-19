Waiting for Roach or McCrory

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said he’ll schedule Magsayo for a fight in October or November. “We’re hoping to make an offer to Roach or McCrory,” he said. “We want Mark to stay active. If we can’t get the world title shot right away, he’ll be back in the ring for a tune-up. Let’s see what happens after Roach’s defense against McCrory.”

WBA superfeatherweight champion Lamont Roach will stake his crown against Irish challenger Feargal McCrory at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington on June 28 with the winner expected to take on Mark (Magnifico) Magsayo before the year ends.

Last Saturday, Magsayo stamped his class as a legitimate superfeatherweight contender by flooring Mexican Eduardo Ramirez enroute to a win by a unanimous 10-round decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “Mark was very impressive,” said Gibbons. “Ramirez was tough. If he fought somebody else, Ramirez would’ve won. He›s a crafty veteran, smart. He slipped a lot of big blows. Mark’s handspeed, footspeed and power were just too much for him.”

Magsayo, 28, said he felt “great” fighting in the 130-pound division after moving up from 126. “Magaling ang kalaban at sayang di ko na-KO pero hindi naman palagi talaga makuha ang KO kaya dapat ipanalo ang lahat ng round na kaya,” said the former WBC featherweight champion. “Pagbubutihin ko pa sa susunod.”

Magsayo’s performance was dominant. He decked Ramirez in the third with a right straight, only the third man ever to drop the Mexican after Guillermo Soloppi and WBA lightweight champion Isaac Cruz. Magsayo also saw Ramirez’ mouthpiece flying out after landing a left to the jaw. In the final round, Ramirez tumbled to the canvas on a slight push and stayed flat on his back for a few seconds to catch his breath while referee Thomas Taylor ordered him to get up. It was a clear signal he had run out of gas. Judge Lisa Giampa gave Ramirez only one round while judges Glenn Feldman and Don Trella, three each.

If Roach repulses McCrory, he’ll be Magsayo’s target. Roach, 28, has a 24-1-1 record, with nine KOs. One of his KO victims was Filipino Neil John Tabanao who was stopped in three rounds in Indio, California, in 2020. His only loss was to Jamel Herring on points in a WBO superfeatherweight title bout in 2019. If McCrory wins, Magsayo will focus on facing him. The Irish southpaw is 31 and has a 16-0 record, with eight KOs.