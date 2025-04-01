San Juan closes in on MPBL leaders

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan Knights silenced the Basilan Viva Portmasters in the homestretch and prevailed, 72-62, on Monday to move closer to the leaders of Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Basilan threatened at 62-64 following a triple and a drive by Emman Calo with three minutes left, but San Juan tightened its defenses and banked on two inside thrusts by Dexter Maiquez and one by Nikko Panganiban to notch its third straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

San Juan, bidding to reclaim the MPBL title it clinched in 2019, trails Nueva Ecija (5-0), Quezon (4-0) and Rizal (4-0) in the race to the playoffs.

Michael Calisaan shone for San Juan with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals, clinching Best Player honors over Maiquez with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists; Reynel Hugnatan with two points and five rebounds; and Orlan Wamar with 10 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Basilan, which tumbled to 1-4, got 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals from Calo; 10 points plus five rebounds from Gab Dagangon and nine points; three assists and two rebounds from veteran Alex Cabagnot.

Unable to hit from afar, sinking 3-of-21 triple tries, San Juan attacked the shaded lane where it made 42 points against Basilan's 18 for the big difference.

Back-to-back layups by Jervy Cruz pushed Basilan to within 57-61, but Maiquez quelled the rally with a triple.

Batangas City Tanduay Rhum clawed back from a 12-point hole entering the fourth quarter to subdue Bataan, 70-65, in the second game.

With Cedrick Ablaza and Levi Hernandez leading the assault, the Rhum Masters unloaded 14 points against two for the Risers to seize control, 63-60, with 1:32 left en route to a 3-2 card.

Robbi Darang retaliated with a jumper for Bataan, but a 3-point play by Jong Baloria raised the lead to 66-62.

Bataan's Dom Vera split two free throws, but Hernandez canned his two to pull down Bataan to 1-4.

Ablaza tallied 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, followed by Hernandez with 16 points and six rebounds; and Mark Niel Cruz 11 points plus five rebounds.

The Risers got 16 points, three assists and two rebounds from Darang; 14 points plus six rebounds from John Lorenz Capulong; and 11 points plus five rebounds from Mitchelle Maynes.

Imus Braderhood withstood Sarangani's fiery rallies and prevailed, 94-89, in the opener.

The Braderhood wasted a 20-point spread (69-49), allowed the Grippers to knot the count at 85 before banking on offensive rebounding in the last 25 seconds to rise to 4-2.

Kint Ariar delivered 20 points, 10 rebounds and assists to earn Best Player honors over fellow Imus starters Mark Doligon with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists; and John Jerrick Caspe with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Jaypee Belencion contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while 6-foot-6 Carlos Sumabat chipped in 10 points and three rebounds for Imus.

Sarangani suffered its sixth straight defeat despite the 25-point, 13-rebound effort of Larce Christian Sunga and the 22-point, eight-rebound, two-block output of King Destacamiento.

The Grippers also drew 14 points, five rebounds and five assists from Adven Jess Diputado; and 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals from Martin Gozum.

Sarangani threatened at 89-92 following two free throws by Diputado with 53.5 seconds to go, but could not complete the comeback as it yielded four offensive rebounds to Imus in the homestretch.

Caspe sealed the outcome with a free throw, 93-89, before Doligon pegged the final tally with another charity.

The MPBL plays at the Ynares Center 2 Montalban for the first time on Tuesday, with games pitting Muntinlupa against Bulacan at 4 p.m., Paranaque against Davao at 6 p.m., and Mindoro against host Rizal at 8 p.m.