Malixi to boost world ranking with strong finish in Korea Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 16, 2024 | 9:15pm
Malixi to boost world ranking with strong finish in Korea Open
Rianne Malixi of The Philipines plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at the Champions Retreat Golf Course on April 03, 2024 in Evans, Georgia.
David Cannon / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is poised to climb the world amateur rankings following an impressive joint fifth place finish in the Korea Women’s Open Golf Championship, ruled by Ro Seunghui in emphatic fashion in Seoul Sunday.

The 17-year-old Filipina star, who recently achieved a career-best No. 25 ranking after tying for 24th in her first professional international appearance at the Suntory Ladies Open in Japan, looks to gain valuable points from her stellar campaign in South Korea’s premier women’s championship. Notably, she emerged as the top amateur, even outperforming world No. 2 Minsol Kim.

Malixi concluded the tournament with a total score of 283, sharing fifth place with pro Bang Shinsil, who struggled with a final round of 74.

After tying with Malixi at ninth place halfway through the tournament, Kim fell to a tie for 32nd with over-par rounds of 75 and 77, finishing at 293. The next best amateur after Malixi was Jung Jihyo, who scored 290 after a 69, tying for 21st place.

Starting the Korea Open with a one-over 73, Malixi showcased her resilience and determination, firing a 68 to climb back into contention at joint ninth. She moved up to seventh with a gutsy 70 on moving day and endured a roller-coaster final round to secure a remarkable finish.

Supported by ICTSI, Malixi recovered from early setbacks, birdying Nos. 4 and 7 after bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5. She continued her strong play with a birdie on the par-3 11th, raising hopes for a late-round surge. However, she faced challenges on the back nine, dropping strokes on Nos. 12 and 15 after birdies on Nos. 13 and 16, ultimately finishing with a 72.

Ro Seunghui, meanwhile, overcame a double-bogey on the second hole with birdies on Nos. 3 and 6. She recovered from another setback on the ninth with back-to-back birdies from No. 12, finishing with a 71 and a total score of 275, four strokes ahead of Kim Suji, who also carded a 71 for a 279 total.

Kim Minbyeol and Bae Sohyun secured the next two spots with scores of 280 and 281, respectively, after rounds of 71 and 73.

Malixi’s impressive performance in her two professional stints is expected to further toughen her up as she prepares for upcoming major amateur tournaments. She will compete in the Women’s Amateur in Ireland from June 24-29, followed by the US Girls’ Junior in Tarzana, California from July 15-20, the European Ladies Amateur in Finland from July 24-27, and the US Women’s Amateur in Oklahoma from August 5-12.

Malixi also tied for second in the Royal Junior in Japan and in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. After winning in Australia, she also posted an eighth-place finish in the Australian Women's Amateur and turned in a joint fifth place effort with Kim in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.

These results will not only enhance Malixi’s skills but also provide her with invaluable exposure and opportunities to compete against the best in the ranks, solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of amateur golf.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
