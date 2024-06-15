^

Sports

Malixi targets Top 5 finish, shoots 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 5:06pm
Malixi targets Top 5 finish, shoots 70
Rianne Malixi of The Philipines plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at the Champions Retreat Golf Course on April 03, 2024 in Evans, Georgia.
David Cannon / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi continued to demonstrate her potential and determination, finishing strong with three birdies to card a 70 and earn a share of seventh place after three rounds in the Korea Women’s Open Golf Championship Saturday.

Despite trailing leader Ro Seunghui by seven strokes with a 54-hole total of 211, the young Filipina positioned herself well for a potential Top 5 finish in South Korea’s premier women’s golf event at the Rainbow Hills Golf Club in Seoul.

After an impressive 68 on Friday that lifted her to ninth place following an opening round of 73, Malixi encountered early difficulties in the pivotal round. She stumbled with two bogeys against a birdie at the frontside, contrasting with her bogey-free 32 the previous day.

However, the 17-year-old ICTSI-backed shotmaker displayed remarkable composure and maturity while competing against some of Korea’s top professionals and amateurs, including world No. 2 Minsol Kim.

Malixi's strong windup included taming the two par-5 holes (Nos. 10 and 16) and gaining a stroke on the par-4 12th. Her five-under overall score placed her in a tie for seventh with pros Yook Ina and Choi Kabin, who shot 70 and 71, respectively, in challenging conditions.

Seunghui, meanwhile, zeroed in on the crown, firing a 68 for a 204 and posting a commanding four-stroke lead over Bae Sohyun and Kim Suji, who matched 68s for 208s. Bang Shinsil and Kim Minbyeol tied at fourth at 209 after 69 and 70, respectively, while Kim Minju is in solo sixth at 206 after a third straight 70.

With Kim stumbling with a 75 for a 216, Malixi poised to clinch the low amateur honors with one round remaining. The championship serves as a crucial final tune-up before she embarks on a series of significant amateur tournaments in the US and Europe.

Malixi, who won the Australian Master of the Amateurs in January, recently tied for 24th in her debut international professional tournament at the Suntory Ladies Open, part of the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Her upcoming schedule includes the Women’s Amateur in Ireland on June 24-29, the US Girls’ Junior in Tarzana, California on July 15-20, the European Ladies Amateur in Finland and July 24-27, and the US Women’s Amateur in Oklahoma on August 5-12.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

By Abac Cordero | 17 hours ago
If some people think Japanese MMA and kickboxing star Chihiro Suzuki is a piece of cake for Manny Pacquiao, they better think...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

17 hours ago
Jayson Tatum has known since he was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 that the measure of success in Boston is an NBA title,...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

17 hours ago
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic says the Mavericks must set aside the enormity of the task facing them in the NBA Finals and...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

17 hours ago
Rory McIlroy sank a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole to complete a five-under-par 65 first round and...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Visayas Series set

JPGT Visayas Series set

17 hours ago
Young golfers from the southern Philippines will showcase their talent and skills in a competitive yet fun environment as...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
La Salle's Gagate banners 47-player PVL rookie list

La Salle's Gagate banners 47-player PVL rookie list

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The race for Alas Pilipinas and La Salle star Thea Gagate is on.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Arcilla to dispute National Open Tennis crown

Olivarez, Arcilla to dispute National Open Tennis crown

4 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla secured crucial victories in contrasting fashions, setting the stage for a title showdown...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo raring to bounce back from San Miguel's Game 5 loss

Fajardo raring to bounce back from San Miguel's Game 5 loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Despite exploding for a new season high on Friday night, San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo is moving on quickly from the...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic Esports Games mulled

Olympic Esports Games mulled

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the IOC Executive Board (EB) has proposed the creation of the Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with