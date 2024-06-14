^

Sports

Strong Group adds 3 young players for Jones Cup bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 3:48pm
Strong Group adds 3 young players for Jones Cup bid
Allen Liwag (34)
FilOil EcoOil Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- Three young guns are joining the Strong Group Athletics (SGA) in the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup.

Letran Knights rookie Jonathan Manalili, along with College of St. Benilde Blazers Allen Liwag and Tony Ynot, are joining the team bound for Taipei, Taiwan, the team announced Friday.

"Having Jonathan, Allen, and Tony in our team is our way of helping develop the future of Philippine basketball. We always make sure to have young players in our team to give them an early glimpse of what international basketball is like," SGA president Jacob Lao said.

Manalili was the NCAA Season 99 juniors’ Most Valuable Player as he led the Letran Squires to back-to-back championships before committing to the Knights.

Ynot and Liwag, meanwhile, already played for SGA during the 2024 Dubai Basketball International Tournament.

The three came up big for their respective teams in the recently-concluded FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup.

Manalili averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals in the tourney, where the Knights finished in fourth place, the highest among NCAA teams.

Liwag and Ynot, on the other hand, averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds and 8.7 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, respectively.

Head coach Charles Tiu said that the experience of the three would greatly benefit them in the long run.

"This will not only prepare Allen, Tony, and Jonathan for the upcoming NCAA Season 100 tournament but will also help them have a bright future in basketball," Tiu stressed.

Aside from them, SGA is currently made up of Kiefer Ravena, Rhenz Abando, Angelo Kouame, RJ Abarrientos, Jordan Heading, DJ Fenner, Chris McCollough, Caelan Tiongson and Tajuan Agee.

vuukle comment

JONES CUP

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After winning their second straight title in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
The Gallent Men

The Gallent Men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There were major adjustments that San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent initiated in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

17 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
UP’s Gerry Abadiano bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao took home the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel&rsquo;s series-tying Game 4 win

Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel’s series-tying Game 4 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Even though he is not yet 100%, San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo played through the pain and sparked the Beermen in the pivotal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

3 hours ago
Six of the UAAP and NCAA’s standout stars will be recognized as the athletic season’s cream of the crop in the...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon missed out on making history as he lost his 11th and final round game to Armenian...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

4 hours ago
ArenaPlus, DigiPlus’s 24/7 sportsbook app, was recently awarded the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024”...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA

Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina is poised to join the world's top women golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship scheduled from June...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with