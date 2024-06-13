^

Jones Cup-bound Strong Group taps Euroleague veteran to boost frontline

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 2:05pm
Jones Cup-bound Strong Group taps Euroleague veteran to boost frontline
Tajuan Agee
MANILA, Philippines – Strong Group Athletics (SGA) shored up its frontline for the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup as the squad tapped Tajuan Agee. 

Agee, a 6-foot-9 forward, is joining a loaded squad that has Ange Kouame and Chris McCullough as its big men. 

“Euroleague vet Tajuan Agee is set to strengthen Strong Group-Pilipinas for the 43rd William Jones Cup,” SGA posted on Facebook. “Let’s get it!” 

The 26-year-old American has spent the previous four years playing in various professional leagues in Bulgaria, Israel, Germany, New Zealand and France. 

Agee averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebound and 1.7 assists per game for the BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque in the Betclic Elite. 

SGA earlier tapped Rhenz Abando, RJ Abarrientos, Kiefer Ravena, Jordan Heading and Caelan Tiongson. 

The Jones Cup will be held from July 13-21 in Taipei, Taiwan.

JONES CUP

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
