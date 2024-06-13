^

Sports

La Salle’s Quiambao, UP’s Abadiano cop top individual plums in FilOil cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 1:49pm
La Salleâ��s Quiambao, UPâ��s Abadiano cop top individual plums in FilOil cagefest
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (left,) UP's Gerry Abadiano
FilOil EcoOil Sports

MANILA, Philippines – Gerry Abadiano of champion University of the Philippines bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while Kevin Quiambao of runner-up La Salle took home the Season Smart Sports MVP honor at the close of the FilOil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup late Wednesday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Abadiano scored all of his 12 points in the second half as the Fighting Maroons erased a 20-point deficit against the Green Archers for a 69-66 win in a gigantic rematch to capture their second straight preseason title.

His heroics overshadowed Quiambao, whose 14 points and 10 rebounds went for naught in the massive meltdown of the Green Archers following their three-game series win against the Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 finals.

Both cagers traded heymakers in the anticipated finale of the staple preseason tourney among UAAP and NCAA teams with Abadiano draining a stepback jumper in the last two minutes to finally give UP the lead, 64-62, after going down as big as 23-43 at the half.

Quiambao returned the favor in the ensuing play with a booming triple to regain the driver’s seat for La Salle, 65-64, only for the seasoned floor general in JD Cagulangan to put on the finishing touches for UP.

Cagulangan, for his part, was named to the Puso Pilipinas Mythical Five along with super rookies Veejay Pre of Far Eastern U and Jonathan Manalili of Letran to join Quiambao and Abadiano.

FEU, under the tutelage of new head coach Sean Chambers, finished third in the tourney after an equally thrilling win over NCAA bet Letran, 70-68.

Harold Alarcon (UP), Jonnel Policarpio (La Salle), Jedrick Daa (FEU), Allen Liwag (College of St. Benilde), and Jomel Puno (San Beda University) were also named to the other All-Tournament Team.

Meanwhile, St. Benilde’s Ian Torres torched Letran's Stephen Garupil, 14-4, in the finals to rule the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FILOIL ECOOIL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

15 hours ago
Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86 (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
For the 10th time, June Mar Fajardo hoisted the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The PBA Philippine Cup finals is back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws blew a 17-point lead but came from behind and held on against the Letran Knights, 80-78,...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

15 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez dispatched Lance Fernandez with ease, 6-1, 6-1, completing the quarterfinal cast in the Mayor Eric Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carlos Yulo leads Philippine sports' May achievers

Carlos Yulo leads Philippine sports' May achievers

1 hour ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo dazzled against Asia’s best to anchor a brilliant outing for Philippine athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Newsome&rsquo;s 40-point explosion goes down the drain as Bolts blow chance to go 3-1

Newsome’s 40-point explosion goes down the drain as Bolts blow chance to go 3-1

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Despite finishing with a career-high 40 points in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Chris Newsome stressed that he...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pampanga annihilates Davao; Iloilo stuns South Cotabato

MPBL: Pampanga annihilates Davao; Iloilo stuns South Cotabato

2 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
Breaking barriers: Jennifer Uy's inspiring journey in endurance sports

Breaking barriers: Jennifer Uy's inspiring journey in endurance sports

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
As the first Filipina and third overall female to complete the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines 2024, Jennifer Aimee Uy found...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with