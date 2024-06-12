^

Go advocates for health, fitness

The Philippine Star
June 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Mikey Belmonte Cup 2024 IS ON: Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go (fifth from right) and Quezon City Councilor Mikey Belmonte (fifth from left) share the stage with barangay officials and players from QC District 2 during Sunday’s opening of the Mikey Belmonte Cup 2024 in Payatas, Quezon City. Also in photo are barangay captains (from left) Rascal Doctor (Payatas), Jojo Abad (Batasan Hills) and Willy Cara (Bagong Silangan), former Batasan Hills Kgd. Kazu Enraca, former SK chairman Rejay Siat and coach Jojo Acana.
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go called on the youth to get more involved in sports as a strategic approach to divert them from the dangers of illegal drug use.

Go made the call during the opening of the Mikey Belmonte Cup 2024 last Sunday, a sporting event that is part of the senator’s advocacy to promote grassroots sports development in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission and the local government.

Speaking before an enthusiastic crowd, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, highlighted the critical role of sports in steering young people away from harmful vices, particularly illegal drugs.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit,” he urged.

He extended his gratitude to Quezon City Councilor Mikey Belmonte for his dedication to nurturing local sports talents, adding, “Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Sports, saludo ako kay Councilor Mikey Belmonte sa kanyang pagtutok at suporta sa ating mga atleta.”

“Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga adhikain, hindi lamang niya binibigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga atleta na ipamalas ang kanilang kakayahan, kundi binibigyan din sila ng inspirasyon na abutin ang kanilang mga pangarap,” he added.

The event was attended by the councilor and his parents, Miguel and Milette Belmonte, along with leaders from various barangays.

In the opening exhibition game versus the Philstar team, Go played with the Belmonte squad and displayed his great shooting touch with 10 three-pointers.

Go likewise acknowledged Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, and took the opportunity to discuss his legislative efforts, including the successful establishment of the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, Tarlac, under Republic Act 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored.

Moreover, Go’s legislative efforts include the filing and principal sponsorship of Senate Bill 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program.

