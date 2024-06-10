Rice Vanguards squeak past Zamboanga 5

The Rice Vanguards stretched their unbeaten run to 10 and caught up with the Quezon Huskers at the helm of the 29-team tournament. The San Juan Knights are right behind them with a 9-0 card.

MANILA, Philippines — Nueva Ecija blew a big lead but squeaked past Zamboanga Master Sardines, 83-80, on Saturday and shared top spot in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season elimination round at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Will McAloney paced Nueva Ecija, the 2022 MPBL champion, with 16 points, followed by Emman Calo with 15 points.

Earlier, Bataan got back on track with a 93-61 drubbing of Imus.

Derailed by five straight defeats, the Bataan Risers led by as many as 64-29 en route to a 4-8 slate.

Yves Sazon paced the Risers with 19 points, followed by Jeff Santos with 13.