^

Sports

Kouame, Abarrientos boost Jones Cup-bound Strong Group-Pilipinas

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 2:34pm
Kouame, Abarrientos boost Jones Cup-bound Strong Group-Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame and guard RJ Abarrientos have been added to the growing Strong Group-Philippines roster set to fly the flag high in the 43rd William Jones Cup. 

The Philippine representative announced the signing of the two cagers Sunday, hiking its squad to six players with still over a month to go before the annual invitational tourney in Taiwan on July 13 to 21. 

They will join Kiefer Ravena, former PBA champion import Chris McCullough, Jordan Heading at Caelan Tiongson. 

Kouame, the ex-anchor of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP and Asian Games gold medalist for Gilas, is plying his trade with averages of 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in France as import for the UB Chartres Métropole in Nationale Masculine 1 club. 

The former FEU stalwart Abarrientos, for his part, averaged 7.8 points and 2.4 assists per game in this first season with the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the Japan B. League after transferring from the Korean Basketball League. 

“I'm really, really happy to represent the country again. It's another opportunity for me to win this competition,” said Kouame, who will play in his third Jones Cup after stints with Ateneo and Rain or Shine. 

“I'm very excited because it's my first time on the team, and I'm eager to play with my kuyas and to represent our country again,” beamed Abarrientos. 

“I’m also thankful for the opportunity given to me by SGA. I can't wait to join them and compete on the big stage.”

Strong Group-Philippines will be mentored by Charles Tiu with hopes of getting the job done this time around for the country’s seventh Jones Cup title after a tough runner-up finish in Dubai.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

Archers, Maroons complete FilOil Final 4 cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Final Four of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ preseason cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
PVL puts salary cap in place

PVL puts salary cap in place

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Premier Volleyball League president Ricky Palou said a minimum salary of P50,000 a month has been set for all players but...
Sports
fbtw
Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Lurking behind the shadow of a bigger Filipino pool star in Carlo Biado for so long, Johann Chua will have a chance to be...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

Bautista's game-winner tows Tamaraws past Blazers for FilOil semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Jorick Bautista played the hero for Far Eastern University as he sank a game-winning 3-pointer to guide the Tamaraws to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mavs eye equalizer vs Celtics

Mavs eye equalizer vs Celtics

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks had to find an answer to Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics’ vaunted 3-point shooting if...
Sports
fbtw
Porzingis makes triumphant return for Celtics in Game 1 vs Mavs

Porzingis makes triumphant return for Celtics in Game 1 vs Mavs

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic could not put a finger on why his partnership with Kristaps Porzingis did not work...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina advances, but Saso misses cut

Ardina advances, but Saso misses cut

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina charged back with a strong frontside finish to secure a one-under 70, ensuring her place in the final round...
Sports
fbtw
Caitlin Clark faces US Olympic snub: reports

Caitlin Clark faces US Olympic snub: reports

5 hours ago
Women's basketball phenomenon Caitlin Clark will not be selected for the United States Paris Olympics team, multiple US media...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with