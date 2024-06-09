^

Sports

Beermen vow to match Bolts' energy

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 10:44am
Beermen vow to match Bolts' energy
San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Matching the Meralco Bolts’ energy will be key for the San Miguel Beermen as they try to go up 2-1 in the PBA Philippine Cup finals, head coach Jorge Gallent said.

The two teams will be facing in a pivotal Game 3 on Sunday, 6:15 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After the Beermen’s series-tying Game 2 win, Gallent said that the team would need to match the spirited play of the Bolts in the next game to have a shot in getting the win.

“Meralco’s a tough team, they really grind hard and their energy is really high,” the coach told reporters.

“So, it’s just energy, we just need to match their energy. If we don’t match their energy, you can see that if our energy goes down, that’s the time they pull [away],” he added.

San Miguel came back from being down by four points in the final 26 seconds to win the contest, 95-94.

They avoided falling down to a 2-0 hole and finally defeated Meralco, which they have not beaten this conference yet before Game 2.

The Beermen also won by just one despite making more field goals and committing seven less turnovers against the Bolts.

Gallent stressed that they need to work on both the good and bad things they did coming into the third game.

“When we lost Game 1, we watched a lot of tapes and we just talked about it and decided what to do on our bad games and continue to get better on the good things we were doing on Game 1,” he bared.

“But the bad things we’re doing, we’ll just fix it and we’ll just adjust.”

CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo will continue to be the focal point of the offense for the defending champions. The two led San Miguel in scoring, with the former unleashing 34 points while the latter had 17 markers and 13 boards.

Perez said that he will repay the trust the coaching staff has given him since donning the red, black, yellow and white of the Beermen.

“I’m just doing the right thing on defense and on offense. I do not want to destroy the trust of our coaches and I know since day 1, they have been trusting me,” he underscored.

“This Game 2 was very crucial, we just did our 110% but it isn’t perfect. But, we got the win and we will adjust on our mistakes.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Lurking behind the shadow of a bigger Filipino pool star in Carlo Biado for so long, Johann Chua will have a chance to be...
Sports
fbtw
Singson, Uy fade in China, Taiwan

Singson, Uy fade in China, Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson fumbled at the finish and blew a crack at Top 10 with a five-over 77, ending up tied at 30th in the Guangdong...
Sports
fbtw
US prosecutors name 4th person charged in NBA betting probe

US prosecutors name 4th person charged in NBA betting probe

18 hours ago
US prosecutors identified a fourth person charged in a betting scheme involving an NBA player, saying the accused man had...
Sports
fbtw
Jungolf series resumes in chilly Baguio

Jungolf series resumes in chilly Baguio

11 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series resumes at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here tomorrow, promising an exciting...
Sports
fbtw
No ceasefire for Meralco, SMB

No ceasefire for Meralco, SMB

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Two hard-fought games in and this PBA Philippine Cup finals is exactly what both holder San Miguel Beer and challenger Meralco...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Last dance in Paris

Last dance in Paris

11 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Jannik Sinner in an engrossing five-set battle on Friday to reach his first French Open final, where...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina fires 68 in New Jersey

Ardina fires 68 in New Jersey

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Dottie Ardina shot a three-under 68 while Fil-Japanese and two-time US Open winner Yuka Saso carded a 69 amid a struggling...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN, IM 70.3 unfold at Subic

IRONMAN, IM 70.3 unfold at Subic

11 hours ago
The IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay take place today at the Subic Bay Boardwalk with John Dedeus Alcala, a prominent...
Sports
fbtw
Villabrille, Albo on track in Philippine Badminton Open

Villabrille, Albo on track in Philippine Badminton Open

11 hours ago
Julius Villabrille and Nicole Albo moved a step closer to securing back-to-back golden doubles after handling their multiple...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with