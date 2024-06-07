Javi Gomez de Liaño parts ways with Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines -- Javi Gomez de Liano has bid the Terrafirma Dyip goodbye after two years with the team.

Gomez-de Liano, who ranked third in scoring for Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup, announced on his official Instagram page his departure from the team.

“To the Terrafirma Community, thank you for the 2 amazing years that have passed! I am truly grateful for the opportunity of being able to play in the PBA, most especially making it to the playoffs with this franchise,” he said.

“The team accepted me with open arms from the day I got traded and have helped me develop into not only a better player, but more importantly, a better individual,” he added.

The forward, who mostly came off the bench for Dyip, averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He made 57.3% of his shots and sank 39.7% of his 3-pointers.

The 25-year-old product of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons played in the Japan B.League after graduating.

In 2022, he took his talents back home and declared for the PBA draft, where he was taken eighth overall by Barangay Ginebra.

He was shortly traded to Terrafirma, where he stayed the past two years.

“To the fans, thank you for showing up to our games and cheering us on! To my teammates, thank you for being real ones on and off the court. Our bond will definitely go a long way!” he said.

The swingman also thanked the team coaching staff and management for the opportunity.

“Your confidence in my game has pushed me to always be my best. These 2 years were definitely a big boost to my career,” he said.

“Without the trust, I wouldn’t be here and I will always be grateful for that. Till we meet again down the road!”

In the All-Filipino conference, the Dyip made the playoffs for only the second time in franchise history.

They defeated eventual finalist San Miguel in the first game of their quarterfinal clash, before bowing out of contention in the do-or-die Game 2.

Gomez-de Liano's brother, Juan, is playing in the Korean Basketball League