^

Sports

Javi Gomez de Liaño parts ways with Terrafirma

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 8:28pm
Javi Gomez de LiaÃ±o parts ways with Terrafirma
Javi Gomez de Liano (22)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Javi Gomez de Liano has bid the Terrafirma Dyip goodbye after two years with the team.

Gomez-de Liano, who ranked third in scoring for Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup, announced on his official Instagram page his departure from the team.

“To the Terrafirma Community, thank you for the 2 amazing years that have passed! I am truly grateful for the opportunity of being able to play in the PBA, most especially making it to the playoffs with this franchise,” he said.

“The team accepted me with open arms from the day I got traded and have helped me develop into not only a better player, but more importantly, a better individual,” he added.

The forward, who mostly came off the bench for Dyip, averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He made 57.3% of his shots and sank 39.7% of his 3-pointers.

The 25-year-old product of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons played in the Japan B.League after graduating.

In 2022, he took his talents back home and declared for the PBA draft, where he was taken eighth overall by Barangay Ginebra.

He was shortly traded to Terrafirma, where he stayed the past two years.

“To the fans, thank you for showing up to our games and cheering us on! To my teammates, thank you for being real ones on and off the court. Our bond will definitely go a long way!” he said.

The swingman also thanked the team coaching staff and management for the opportunity.

“Your confidence in my game has pushed me to always be my best. These 2 years were definitely a big boost to my career,” he said.

“Without the trust, I wouldn’t be here and I will always be grateful for that. Till we meet again down the road!”

In the All-Filipino conference, the Dyip made the playoffs for only the second time in franchise history.

They defeated eventual finalist San Miguel in the first game of their quarterfinal clash, before bowing out of contention in the do-or-die Game 2.

Gomez-de Liano's brother, Juan, is playing in the Korean Basketball League 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JAVI GOMEZ DE LIANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA to take part in EASL anew

PBA to take part in EASL anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The PBA will be sending teams to participate in the 2024-2025 season of the East Asia Super League (EASL), commissioner Willie...
Sports
fbtw
FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The playoff cast of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Facing overwhelming odds the entire PBA Philippine Cup, the Meralco Bolts are using adversity as a tool to help them win their...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson faltered in the stretch and stumbled with a three-over 75, slipping from the top to joint 16th after 36 holes...
Sports
fbtw
Uichico named NLEX Road Warriors head coach

Uichico named NLEX Road Warriors head coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Jong Uichico is returning to the bench as the multi-titled PBA tactician will coach the NLEX Road Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino booters fall short vs Vietnam, exits FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Filipino booters fall short vs Vietnam, exits FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By Olmin Leyba | 5 hours ago
It’s a heartbreaker in Hanoi as the Philippines suffered a 2-3 defeat to Vietnam, losing on a stoppage-time goal, and...
Sports
fbtw
Maquilan, Facularin fight for regional WBC bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Maquilan, Facularin fight for regional WBC bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

6 hours ago
Slambang ring action returns Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow stages the World Boxing Council Asia Continental...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos cops ICTSI Lakewood crown

Ramos cops ICTSI Lakewood crown

7 hours ago
Sean Ramos brandished remarkable composure, overcoming two of the Philippine Golf Tour’s esteemed players to clinch...
Sports
fbtw
Youngsters to hog the spotlight at Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

Youngsters to hog the spotlight at Choco Hero IRONKIDS race

9 hours ago
The spotlight shines on the future of Philippine triathlon as young athletes take center stage ahead of their more experienced...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with