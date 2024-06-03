^

Sports

Filipino Dota2, Tekken players qualify for Esports World Cup

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 6:48am
Filipino Dota2, Tekken players qualify for Esports World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Dota2 team Blacklist Rivalry and Filipino Tekken player Alexandre "AK" Laverez secured berths to the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this July and August.

Blacklist Rivalry first faltered in their first match at the Riyadh Masters Southeast Asia Closed qualifiers but pulled off a four-match winning streak in the lower brackets to secure their slot to Riyadh. It is a big win for the team, which was unable to participate in the PGL Wallachia after failing to get their travel documents in time.

Meanwhile, Filipino Tekken star "AK" Laverez, fresh from his win at the Combo Breaker 2024, booked his ticket to Riyadh by making it to the top eight of the DreamHack Dallas 2024. But he was eventually eliminated from the tournament at fifth to sixth place after being defeated by South Korea's Jeong "Rangchu" Hyeon-ho, 1-2.

Announced back in October 2023, the first Esports World Cup brings 20 esports events across 19 esports titles in an annual international esports festival that is set to make history with the largest prize pool to date at over $60 million (approximately P448.9 million).

Blacklist Rivalry and Laverez join Mobile Legends teams, Smart Omega Empress, which will be competing in the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational (MWI); as well as Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid Echo, which will be competing in the Mobile Legends Mid-Season Cup (MSC).

ESPORTS

GAMING
