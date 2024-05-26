^

Sports

Serving the best in us

Lito A. Tacujan - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Serving the best in us
Consider: the Alas Pilipinas dealt “aces” in its current campaign in the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup for back-to-back wins before capacity crowds at the old Rizal Coliseum.
PVL image

MANILA, Philippines — It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until it unravels to show the force that propelled it to its lofty post.

Consider: the Alas Pilipinas dealt “aces” in its current campaign in the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup for back-to-back wins before capacity crowds at the old Rizal Coliseum.

They beat Australia and India.

For two straight nights, the team played before thousands of fans who showed passion and enthusiasm never seen in other leagues.

‘’Tremendous following,” said a mainstay of Alas.

These Pinays are to die for. Tall, attractive, fearless but display grace under pressure, they fire up local fans with their desire and purity of heart.

And who would ever thought that Philippine volleyball would reach full growth and bask in glory 20 years after a low profile student league would sow the seed of this magnificent dream.

The V-League would start in 2004 as a pre-season event for female teams in the UAAP and NCAA and would flourish through the years to become a commercial league in 2017 and turn pro two years later.

Only last week the PVL capped its All-Filipino series and staged a finale witnessed by over 23,000 fans in the Big Dome.

The V-League, the predecessor of the current pro-league behind the leadership of PVL president, Ricky Palou, who was one of the men and women – like Rhea Navarro who envisioned and steered the PVL to be the second best in mass sports behind basketball, the national past time.

It produces some of the country’s best volleybelles who are still active to this day – like Sisi Rondina of UST and Choco Mucho.

The Alas Pilipinas is holding their own against the finest in regional volleyball and in the process shows the best in us.

vuukle comment

AVC WOMEN’S CHALLENGE CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gin Kings bounce back strong vs Bolts to tie series at 2-2

Gin Kings bounce back strong vs Bolts to tie series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippines has earned an outright berth to the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B after demolishing hometown...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
San Miguel would not be denied.
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena has bid his Japan B.League squad San-en NeoPhoenix farewell as his contract from the club expired on Frida...
Sports
fbtw
Clark nabs first WNBA win as late threes help lift Fever

Clark nabs first WNBA win as late threes help lift Fever

9 hours ago
Women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark drilled a dagger three-pointer to help the Indiana Fever notch their first win...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vital 3-2 lead at stake

Vital 3-2 lead at stake

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
For Barangay Ginebra, there’s a great opportunity to move on the threshold of the PBA Philippine Cup finals now...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio ignites Ginebra comeback

Tenorio ignites Ginebra comeback

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It was Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio’s first start this PBA Philippine Cup and he made sure to repay coach Tim Cone’s...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam posts lopsided win

Paalam posts lopsided win

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
With an injured shoulder, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam was forced to back down during his fight against Turkmenistan’s...
Sports
fbtw
Quality not quantity

Quality not quantity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the Philippines has not sent a delegation of more than 19 to the Summer Games.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with