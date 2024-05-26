Serving the best in us

Consider: the Alas Pilipinas dealt “aces” in its current campaign in the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup for back-to-back wins before capacity crowds at the old Rizal Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until it unravels to show the force that propelled it to its lofty post.

They beat Australia and India.

For two straight nights, the team played before thousands of fans who showed passion and enthusiasm never seen in other leagues.

‘’Tremendous following,” said a mainstay of Alas.

These Pinays are to die for. Tall, attractive, fearless but display grace under pressure, they fire up local fans with their desire and purity of heart.

And who would ever thought that Philippine volleyball would reach full growth and bask in glory 20 years after a low profile student league would sow the seed of this magnificent dream.

The V-League would start in 2004 as a pre-season event for female teams in the UAAP and NCAA and would flourish through the years to become a commercial league in 2017 and turn pro two years later.

Only last week the PVL capped its All-Filipino series and staged a finale witnessed by over 23,000 fans in the Big Dome.

The V-League, the predecessor of the current pro-league behind the leadership of PVL president, Ricky Palou, who was one of the men and women – like Rhea Navarro who envisioned and steered the PVL to be the second best in mass sports behind basketball, the national past time.

It produces some of the country’s best volleybelles who are still active to this day – like Sisi Rondina of UST and Choco Mucho.

The Alas Pilipinas is holding their own against the finest in regional volleyball and in the process shows the best in us.