GM Torre, Knights of Columbus to hold youth chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 12:48pm
This undated photo shows Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre.
MANILA, Philippines – One of living chess legend Eugene Torre’s missions in life is to help pave the path for the young ones that have the same dreams he had before he became what he is today.

That is the reason Asia’s first ever Grandmaster has teamed up with the Knights of Columbus in staging a nationwide youth chess tournament dubbed as the “2nd Eugene Torre Cup”, which will be unveiled today and conclude tomorrow at the Gateway Mall 2 Activity Center in Cubao.

“We want to help as much as we can in Philippine chess,” said the 72-year-old Torre, who currently coaches the national men’s team.

The two-day tournament has drawn 360 participants, one or a few of whom could emerge as future champions or GMs like Torre.

These young dreamers will see action in rapid and blitz divided into four age classes — boys and girls 18-under, 16-under, 12-under and nine-under — all vying for a share of the total cash pot worth P300,000 plus trophies, medals and certificates.

It is organized and sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, backed by FIDE, Eugene Torre Chess Museum and Philippine Arbiters Chess Confederation Inc.

Also attending the inaugurals are NCFP chief Butch Pichay, ex-Senator Gringo Honasan, Department of Human Settlements and Urban secretary Jerry Acuzar and former Congressman Mat Defensor.

Ivan Travis Cu, a 15-year-old National Master, ruled the premier boys’ 18-under of last year’s first edition at the Robinson’s Galleria.

And there is hope, more talents will come out soon.

