Creamline’s De Leon downplays championship point vs ex-team Choco Mucho

Bea De Leon (left) scored the final point in the tightly contested fifth set, 15-11, as the Cool Smashers fought back from one set down to claim the championship via sweep.

MANILA, Philippines – First-time PVL champion Bea De Leon said there was no intention to provide the finishing blow against her former team Choco Mucho as the Creamline Cool Smashers foiled the Flying Titans in Game 2 of the finals of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Sunday night.

De Leon, who just finished her first conference with Creamline after spending four years with the Flying Titans, scored the final point in the tightly contested fifth set, 15-11, as the Cool Smashers fought back from one set down to claim the championship via sweep.

After the game, the middle blocker said that there were no hidden meanings or feelings behind scoring that final point.

“Well, sobrang bonus lang yun na dun kami nakarating ng championship point dahil sa buong team, sobrang bonus na lang yun kasi actually sobrang kabado ako the whole time. Nakikita ni coach yun,” De Leon quipped.

“So yun, sobrang wala, yun lang talaga siguro, God’s will na talaga, ibinigay nalang talaga niya samin. Bonus lang yun, highlight na lang siya sa championship.” she added.

She along with libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla were the two additions to the Cool Smashers this conference, after previously playing for their sister team Choco Mucho.

Now both PVL champions, De Leon said that she felt nothing but gratefulness for everything that happened.

“Sobrang thankful ko lang talaga. Yun lang din talaga yung feeling ko ngayon. Thank you sa lahat, sa teammates ko, kela Coach [Sherwin Meneses], kay Lord, God is so good,” said the former Ateneo standout.

“It’s really just an abundance of gratefulness in me. I’m just happy to be here.”

In the five-set battle, De Leon proved to be key to Creamline’s victory with seven points, including the title clinching win.

Creamline won its eighth PVL title overall and completed a four-peat in the All-Filipino Conference.