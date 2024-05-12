^

GOAT-ed: Creamline dynasty lives on with 5-set Game 2 closer vs Choco Mucho

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 11:06pm
GOAT-ed: Creamline dynasty lives on with 5-set Game 2 closer vs Choco Mucho
Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline’s destiny has long been written in the stars for everyone to see.

It is illuminated in four words — "Greatest of All Time".

And 23,162 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and hundred folds more in livestreams all over the world bore witness as the mighty Cool Smashers conquered the befuddled Choco Mucho Flying Titans in an epic 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 victory late Sunday to crown themselves champions of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

It was Creamline’s eighth championship, extending the proud franchise’s dynastic reign while indelibly etching its name as the undisputed greatest PVL team of all time.

And in the words of Creamline power spiker Jema Galanza, it looks like Creamline isn’t slowing down.

“Dadagdagan pa namin ng nine, 10, 11 forever,” screamed an ecstatic Galanza.

Alyssa Valdez, the face of Philippine volleyball and voice that stabilizes her team in times of turmoil said it was their faith in one another that kept them on track to one of many glorious moments they achieved.

“Despite the struggles, we did not give up and we kept believing on each other,” said the inspirational Creamline captain.

Creamline, which took the opener, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, Thursday, appeared in trouble early as it dropped the opening set, rebounded by seizing the second before Sisi Rondina and the hungry Flying Titans roared back by capturing the third and a 2-1 set lead.

It turned out to be the beginning of the end for Choco Mucho as Creamline, relying mostly on its bench mob that included Bea de Leon and Bernadeth Pons, showed calmness in an ocean of storm and rallied back to seal its magnificent fate.

It was another heartbreaking ending for Creamline’s younger sibling as its furious championship search ended fruitless once again on its second try.

There was a feeling of déjà vu in the result as Choco Mucho also came up short during their first title meeting in. the last conference in December last year.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz claimed third place despite its series tied at 1-1 due to higher FIVB tiebreak.

