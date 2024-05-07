Olympic-bound weightlifters eye training with Hidilyn Diaz's Chinese coach

The Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno competes in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella knew it would take a world-class coach for Paris-bound Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza to have a legitimate shot at an Olympic gold medal.

That is why he is sending his lifters to the one person who helped Hidilyn Diaz capture the country’s historic Tokyo Olympics mint — Chinese coach Gao Kaiwen.

“Coach Gao is coaching Taipei, I would like them to try training there for a month, waiting for the answer of Taipei baka tanggapin nila,” said Puentevella during yesterday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“I want these three to focus there, dito kasi marami distraction, sa Taipei focus na sila maski isang buwan kasi they have to be in Paris by June,” he added.

Gao, of course, was Diaz’s long-time coach and was the biggest reason the latter delivered the country’s historic gold in the quadrennial games.

And that is why Puentevella may try to convince Gao from moving back to the country to coach the national squad.

“Personally, I want Gao because he understands Filipino character, he has been successful with Hidilyn and I have very high respect for him, he’s a world class coach,” he said.

“Kilala niya itong tatalo, I want him to teach these kids the way he taught Hidilyn.”

Sarno, Ando and Ceniza, for their part, vowed to fight for a medal in Paris.

“Syempre goal ay mag-medal sa Olympics,” said the 20-year-old Sarno, who is being tipped as the heiress to Diaz’s throne. “As first timer, lahat sinasabi exposure. Gusto ko i-break mentality na ganun na kahit first-timer kaya mag medal.”