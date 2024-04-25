Go presses bid for Japan breakthrough, trails by 2 after 2nd 67

MANILA, Philippines – Lloyd Go flashed remarkable consistency in pursuit of a victory in Japan, putting in a second straight four-under 67 to move from joint sixth to a share of third, two strokes off Yusuke Sakamoto after 36 holes of the i Golf Shaper Challenge in Chikushigaoka 2024 in Fukuoka, Japan Thursday.

Go hit back-to-back birdies from No. 7 on his way home to complete a 32-35 card, mirroring his impressive 33-34 performance at the par-71 in the first round of the 54-hole championship of the Abema Tour, the developmental circuit of the lucrative Japan Golf Tour.

On Wednesday, Go, coming off a breakthrough win on the Philippine Golf Tour at Rancho Palos Verdes, continued his strong play by birdying two of the last three holes to put himself in early contention of the Y18-million event with an eight-under 134 total.

His dominance on the course’s three par-5s, gaining six strokes over two days, highlights his potential to sustain his form in the challenging final 18 holes and vie for the championship title.

However, he faces stiff competition from local favorites, incuding Sakamoto, who surged into the lead with an eagle-spiked 63, totalling a 10-under 132. Taichi Teshima trails closely behind with a 133 after a stirring 63 followed by a 70.

Joining Go at third place are Hiroya Kubota, who carded a 69.

Over in Shikuoza, Juvic Pagunsan came through with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 1 and hit two birdies but made three bogeys to settle for a 69 at the par-70 Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba course in the ISPS Handa Championship of the Japan Golf Tour.

Germany’s Yannik Paul fired a 65 to force a four-way tie for the lead, one stroke ahead of eight others.