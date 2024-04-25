^

Camp John Hay Invitational dangles car, golf cart for participants

Philstar.com
April 25, 2024 | 4:15pm
BAGUIO CITY — Participants of Camp John Hay Golf Club’s Invitational member-guests tournament will have a great time to beat the Summer heat as they go for fabulous prizes for hole-in-one starting Friday.

A Toyota Vios is at stake at Hole No. 4, a Club Car golf cart on No. 18, P100,000 cash and a XXiO driver on No. 15 headline the list in the 18th edition wherein 115 two-man teams are expected to trek up.

Also up for grabs are a XXiO driver and P10,000 cash at Nos. 11, a TSR Drive plus P10,000 cash at No. 6 and an IPAD and P10,000 cash on No. 13. 

Hole-in-one sponsors include Toyota, Warbird Security Agency, Federal Management & Maintenance, Golf Cart PH, Sacyat Law Office, Connectify Inc. and Travellers Insurance Surety Corporation.

“We came up with these prizes in all par-3 holes to make it more exciting for the players,” said general manager Jude Eustaquio of CJHGC, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The three-day Invitational is in partnership with The Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay and Le Chef with Golforce Inc., AIP Construction, Cebu Blue Bloods and Abomor Equipment Sales Corp.

Megatesting Center, MRT Dev. Co., Bishop Carlito J. Cenzon Foundation Inc., Addessa Corporation Baguio are silver sponsors.

Tropang Giga storm back from 23 points to clip Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga erased a 23-point lead and doused the fire of the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 108-101, in the PBA Philippine...
Manila in come-from-behind win

18 hours ago
Fil-Am DJ Mitchell drilled in a deep corner triple while Carl Bryan Cruz canned two charities in the last 39 seconds to lift...
Eala on course for dream match vs Swiatek

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Alex Eala scored the biggest win just yet in her young career by pulling the rug from under world No. 41 Lesia Tsurenko of...
Holt sparks Dyip win vs Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Stephen Holt came up big in the clutch as the Terrafirma Dyip ended a two-game losing streak, 110-108, sending the NorthPort...
Doncic shines, Mavs equalize

18 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 32 points as the Dallas Mavericks battled to a series-tying 96-93 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers...
Lady Bulldogs' fine form a matter of 'right timing', says coach

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs are looking their best all season long heading into the Final Four in UAAP Season 86,...
Knicks-76ers series undergoes twist

By Alder Almo | 4 hours ago
The NBA playoff opening-round series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers took a dramatic turn after the Last...
Chot says Tropang Giga yet to reach elite status

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With the quarterfinal race heating up, the TNT Tropang Giga underscored the need to play a full 48 minutes of quality basketball....
For Team Secret captain, age is just a number

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Team Secret's captain, Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco, has been in the Philippine esports scene way before Valorant came to b...
