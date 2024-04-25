Camp John Hay Invitational dangles car, golf cart for participants

BAGUIO CITY — Participants of Camp John Hay Golf Club’s Invitational member-guests tournament will have a great time to beat the Summer heat as they go for fabulous prizes for hole-in-one starting Friday.

A Toyota Vios is at stake at Hole No. 4, a Club Car golf cart on No. 18, P100,000 cash and a XXiO driver on No. 15 headline the list in the 18th edition wherein 115 two-man teams are expected to trek up.

Also up for grabs are a XXiO driver and P10,000 cash at Nos. 11, a TSR Drive plus P10,000 cash at No. 6 and an IPAD and P10,000 cash on No. 13.

Hole-in-one sponsors include Toyota, Warbird Security Agency, Federal Management & Maintenance, Golf Cart PH, Sacyat Law Office, Connectify Inc. and Travellers Insurance Surety Corporation.

“We came up with these prizes in all par-3 holes to make it more exciting for the players,” said general manager Jude Eustaquio of CJHGC, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The three-day Invitational is in partnership with The Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay and Le Chef with Golforce Inc., AIP Construction, Cebu Blue Bloods and Abomor Equipment Sales Corp.

Megatesting Center, MRT Dev. Co., Bishop Carlito J. Cenzon Foundation Inc., Addessa Corporation Baguio are silver sponsors.