Holt sparks Dyip win vs Batang Pier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 24, 2024 | 7:24pm
Terrafirma's Stephen Holt (2) hit the game-winning layup with 3 seconds left in the game.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Stephen Holt came up big in the clutch as the Terrafirma Dyip ended a two-game losing streak, 110-108, sending the NorthPort Batang Pier to their fifth straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Holt had a massive double-double for Terrafirma, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Star playmaker Juami Tiongson backstopped the guard with 21 of his own along with six assists before fouling out late.

With the game tied at 108 with 24 seconds remaining, the Dyip turned to Holt down the stretch.

With time winding down, the No. 1 pick of last year’s PBA draft drove to the basket, attempted a short stab over the outstretched arms of Damie Cuntapay, which found the bottom of the net with 3.2 seconds left.

On the other end, Arvin Tolentino had a chance to tie the game with an attempt down low. But it missed, giving Terrafirma the much-needed win.

After trailing by one at the half, 55-54, the Dyip stepped on the gas in the third quarter.

They erupted and uncorked a 19-6 run to go up by 12 points, 73-61, with a layup by Javi Gomez de Liano.

They outscored NorthPort 34-22 to grab an 88-78 lead going into the fourth quarter.

A split from the line by Tiongson gave the Dyip an 11-point lead, 100-89, with a little over six minutes left in the game.

William Navarro, Allyn Bulanadi and Arvin Tolentino then slowly towed the Batang Pier back into the game.

Free throws by Tolentino tied the game up at 108 with 24 ticks left, setting up Holt’s game-winner.

Louie Sangalang had a career-high of 19 points and five rebounds for Terrafirma, while Gomez de Liano added 14 markers and seven boards.

Tolentino led NorthPort with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block off the bench.

Cade Flores and Navarro chipped in 18 and 17 markers, respectively.

Terrafirma rose to 5-5 in the season, tying the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. NorthPort dropped to 4-6.

