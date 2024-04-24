^

Eala stuns World No. 41 to advance in Mutua Madrid Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 24, 2024 | 10:26am
Eala stuns World No. 41 to advance in Mutua Madrid Open
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala has won perhaps one of the biggest professional matches of her career, downing world number 41 tennister Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, to barge into the next round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Tsurenko dominated in the first set, asserting her mastery against the 18-year-old.

In the second set, though, Eala showed nerves of steel.

The 34-year-old Ukrainian tied the set up at 4-all after going down by 0-2 and 2-4 after an error by Eala.

The Filipina, then, won the next two games, tying the match up at 1-1.

The third set saw Tsurenko go up 4-3 as the Asian Games bronze medalist notched a costly error.

However, Eala dug deep and won the next three games capped by an error of the 34-year-old Ukrainian to go into the next round of the tourney.

Eala, who is currently ranked 170th in the world, will face Sorana Cirstea next in the round of 64.

Cirstea is currently the 30th women’s tennis player in the world.

Whoever wins the round of 62 will face either World No. 1 Iga Swiatek or World No. 52 Xiyu Wang.

Converge comes together

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Converge did exactly what it’s known for as the FiberXers finally broke into the win column in the PBA Philippine Cup at Meralco’s expense at the PhilSports Arena last Sunday.
Tolentino out for rest of season?

Tolentino out for rest of season?

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Is Choco Mucho standout Kat Tolentino returning for the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals slated...
Basketball heaven

Basketball heaven

By Aldo Avinante | 16 hours ago
Thank you, basketball.
Murray buzzer-beater lifts Nuggets over Lakers

11 hours ago
Jamal Murray fired the game-winner at the buzzer as the NBA champion Denver Nuggets erased a 20-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 on Monday and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference playoff...
Lady Bulldogs gun for semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs gun for semis bonus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
National University spikes for one of the Final Four bonuses when it locks horns with Far Eastern University in a battle between...
Tropa, Dyip, Batang Pier shoot for fifth win

Tropa, Dyip, Batang Pier shoot for fifth win

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The time to make headway in the tight race for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs is now, especially for those in the fringes...
Lady Altas back in Top 4

Lady Altas back in Top 4

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help played composed late in the game as it outlasted San Beda, 20-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6,...
Zamboanga stays perfect, raps Negros

Zamboanga stays perfect, raps Negros

11 hours ago
Zamboanga Masters Sardines trounced Negros Muscovados, 88-73, last Monday to grab solo lead in the MPBL Sixth Season elimination...
San Miguel's Lassiter cops weekly PBA player citation

San Miguel's Lassiter cops weekly PBA player citation

16 hours ago
Marcio Lassiter is back to his lethal form and contribute to San Miguel’s excellent run in the PBA Philippine Cup.
Chameleons withstand Solar Spikers

Chameleons withstand Solar Spikers

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Nxled showed nerves of steel in the last two sets as it overhauled big deficits in overcoming Capital1 Solar, 25-13, 25-23,...
