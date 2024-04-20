^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs sweep Lady Falcons, stay on hunt for semis bonus

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 6:52pm
Lady Bulldogs sweep Lady Falcons, stay on hunt for semis bonus
NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs bolstered their twice-to-beat bid in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after manhandling the already-ran Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18, Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

NU is now on top of the standings with an 11-2 record with one game left, securing at least a playoff for the twice-to-beat advantage.

Alyssa Solomon and Bella Belen joined forces and scored 14 points apiece for the streaking Lady Bulldogs.

Adamson kept the third set close, trailing by just two, 17-19, after a service error by Vange Alinsug.

NU then erupted for five straight points capped by a Belen kill that put them at match point, 24-17.

A Red Bascon attack that went off the block gave the Lady Falcons a ray of hope, cutting the lead to six, 18-24.

However, a kill by Myrtle Escanlar, her lone point of the match, ended the contest.

The San Marcelino-based squad was simply overpowered by last season’s runners-up right from the get-go, with the Lady Bulldogs putting up 51 won attack points compared to their 29.

Alinsug added nine markers for NU.

Ayesha Juegos finished with eight points for Adamson, while Ishie Lalongisip and Bascon chipped in six apiece.

Currently, the Sampaloc-based team is on top of the standings, ahead of the 10-2 teams La Salle Lady Spikers and University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

For their last game of the season, they will be facing the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in a potential Final Four matchup.

Adamson, meanwhile, dropped to 3-10.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.
Sports
fbtw
PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
PBA hall of famer Ricardo Brown did not mince words on the comment made by NBA legend Charles Barkley on Filipinos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga for 3rd straight win

Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga for 3rd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Make it three in a row.
Sports
fbtw
Patriots catch MPBL leaders

Patriots catch MPBL leaders

20 hours ago
Parañaque’s outside gunners clicked in the fourth quarter as the Patriots subdued the Iloilo United Royals, 72-66,...
Sports
fbtw
Gymnast Ruivivar books Paris Olympic slot

Gymnast Ruivivar books Paris Olympic slot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Levi Ruivivar has punched her ticket to the Paris Olympics after taking home the silver in the uneven bars final of the FIG...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Valientes rout Ningbo Bulls to win The Asian Tournament opener

Valientes rout Ningbo Bulls to win The Asian Tournament opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes drubbed the Ningbo Bulls to open their bid in The Asian Tournament on a high note, 82-75, in Guangdong,...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws trample Maroons, seize semis bonus

Tamaraws trample Maroons, seize semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws secured the first twice-to-beat advantage of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Puzon steers Lady Pirates past Lady Altas

Puzon steers Lady Pirates past Lady Altas

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
There is a reason Lyceum of the Philippines University is on course in writing history again in NCAA women’s volle...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban fades with 75; Caitlin blows field with record 62

Quiban fades with 75; Caitlin blows field with record 62

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Justin Quiban slipped in moving day and tumbled down the leaderboard with a 75 even as John Caitlin continued to pound the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with