Lady Bulldogs sweep Lady Falcons, stay on hunt for semis bonus

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs bolstered their twice-to-beat bid in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after manhandling the already-ran Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18, Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

NU is now on top of the standings with an 11-2 record with one game left, securing at least a playoff for the twice-to-beat advantage.

Alyssa Solomon and Bella Belen joined forces and scored 14 points apiece for the streaking Lady Bulldogs.

Adamson kept the third set close, trailing by just two, 17-19, after a service error by Vange Alinsug.

NU then erupted for five straight points capped by a Belen kill that put them at match point, 24-17.

A Red Bascon attack that went off the block gave the Lady Falcons a ray of hope, cutting the lead to six, 18-24.

However, a kill by Myrtle Escanlar, her lone point of the match, ended the contest.

The San Marcelino-based squad was simply overpowered by last season’s runners-up right from the get-go, with the Lady Bulldogs putting up 51 won attack points compared to their 29.

Alinsug added nine markers for NU.

Ayesha Juegos finished with eight points for Adamson, while Ishie Lalongisip and Bascon chipped in six apiece.

Currently, the Sampaloc-based team is on top of the standings, ahead of the 10-2 teams La Salle Lady Spikers and University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

For their last game of the season, they will be facing the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in a potential Final Four matchup.

Adamson, meanwhile, dropped to 3-10.