^

Sports

Fuel Masters smother Road Warriors in 35-point rout

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 6:04pm
Fuel Masters smother Road Warriors in 35-point rout
Phoenix's RJ Jazul
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters blasted the sluggish NLEX Road Warriors to their second-worst defeat in franchise history, 112-77, Saturday at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City, giving the Road Warriors their second straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup.

RJ Jazul provided the spark for Phoenix, finishing with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. All of his made field goals came from beyond the arc.

The Fuel Masters simply got hot early on, turning a 24-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter to a 20-point lead, 48-28, in the second quarter with a trey by Jazul.

The Road Warriors were able to cut the deficit to just eight, 46-54, in the third quarter with a triple by Anthony Semerad.

However, Phoenix was just too good, building the lead up to 18 anew, 72-54, with a three-point play by Jason Perkins.

The victors kept their foot on the gas pedal as they led by as much as 39 points, 110-71, with an and-one play by Ricci Rivero.

The 35-point defeat is the second-worst loss of the Road Warriors, just behind the 36-point drubbing of NLEX against Barangay Ginebra in 2018, 111-75, league chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III said.

The same spread is also the biggest win margin of the Fuel Masters in franchise history in the All-Filipino conference.

Ken Tuffin seconded Jazul’s scoring output with 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Jjay Alejandro also had 16 markers, while Kent Salado and Perkins chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

Rookie Enoch Valdez spearheaded the Road Warriors 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Jhan Nermal added 12, while Semerad, Dominick Fajardo, Baser Amer and Robert Bolick all had 11 markers.

Phoenix is now holding a 3-5 win-loss record, just outside the playoff picture, while NLEX dropped to 5-3.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
PBA hall of famer Ricardo Brown did not mince words on the comment made by NBA legend Charles Barkley on Filipinos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.
Sports
fbtw
Heat torch Bulls to enter NBA playoffs

Heat torch Bulls to enter NBA playoffs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Miami Heat are going back to the NBA playoffs after blowing away the Chicago Bulls, 112-91, Saturday morning (Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga for 3rd straight win

Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga for 3rd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Make it three in a row.
Sports
fbtw
Patriots catch MPBL leaders

Patriots catch MPBL leaders

18 hours ago
Parañaque’s outside gunners clicked in the fourth quarter as the Patriots subdued the Iloilo United Royals, 72-66,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiban fades with 75; Caitlin blows field with record 62

Quiban fades with 75; Caitlin blows field with record 62

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Justin Quiban slipped in moving day and tumbled down the leaderboard with a 75 even as John Caitlin continued to pound the...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics grind it out in playoff preparations

Celtics grind it out in playoff preparations

By Alder Almo | 4 hours ago
The Boston Celtics plunged into what their 35-year-old coach Joe Mazulla called the “training camp for the playoffs”...
Sports
fbtw
Perez, Habana rule RLC IRONKIDS aquathlon race

Perez, Habana rule RLC IRONKIDS aquathlon race

5 hours ago
Christy Ann Perez and Miro Habana pulled off thrilling victories in the premier 13-15 division as they led the winners in...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans edge Kings to complete NBA playoff cast

Pelicans edge Kings to complete NBA playoff cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The NBA playoffs is set.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with