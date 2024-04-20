Ubas boosts bid for Paris

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Janry Ubas boosted his Paris Olympics bid after he topped the men’s long jump of the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships.

The Misamis Oriental native registered 7.58 meters to claim the victory over a field that included eventual silver winner Chinese Taipei’s Wen Hua-Yu, who had 7.43m.

That should earn Ubas, 30, precious ranking points in pursuit of a berth to the Paris Games.

For Ubas to qualify, he would need to breach the 8.27m qualifying standard or make the top 32 entry by number.

Ubas is ranked 40th or eight spots closer to Paris with 1162 points – just eight points behind the 32nd or last man in the world rankings.