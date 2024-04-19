^

Sports

Beermen stymie FiberXers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 7:51pm
Beermen stymie FiberXers
San Miguel's CJ Perez erupted for 25 points and 10 rebounds.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen exploded in the third quarter and kept their flawless record intact, obliterating the hapless Converge FiberXers, 112-103, in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Trailing by seven points at the half, San Miguel dropped 51 big points in the third quarter compared to Converge’s 20 to turn things around and break the game wide open.

CJ Perez spearheaded the defending champions with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, leading five Beermen in double figures. Marcio Lassiter and Don Trollano finished with 19 markers each, with the latter pouring it all in the second half.

The FiberXers led by as much as 12 points, 34-22, early in the second quarter as the cellar-dwellers’ offense clicked.

They continued to keep San Miguel at bay, going up by eight, 52-44, with a layup by Justin Arana.

Lassiter then caught fire.

He scored 17 points in a 25-6 run that turned the competitive contest to a lopsided one, 69-58.

After an Alec Stockton floater halted the run, 60-69, the Beermen unleashed a backbreaking 25-10 blitz to take a 94-70 lead.

Since then, San Miguel never looked back, pushing their cushion to as much as 25 points, 104-79, with a layup by Trollano.

Converge was able to cut the lead to just nine, 112-103, with a 3-pointer by Stockton but it came too late.

With Lassiter's performance, he is just one 3-pointer away from James Yap in the most triples in PBA history. He is currently fifth at 1,193, behind Yap's 1,194, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Terrence Romeo and June Mar Fajardo added 18 and 14 markers, respectively, for the Beermen.

Stockton notched a new career-high of 36 points while also hauling down six rebounds and four assists.

Justin Arana added 18 markers and four boards.

San Miguel continued to rise with an immaculate 6-0 record. Converge, on the other hand, kissed their playoff hopes goodbye with a 0-8 record.

The Beermen will try to win their seventh straight game when they face the NorthPort Batang Pier on Sunday. The FiberXers will try to finally grab a win against the Meralco Bolts on the same day. Both games will be held at the Philsports Arena.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

PBA legend Ricardo Brown blasts Charles Barkley for joke on Philippine basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
PBA hall of famer Ricardo Brown did not mince words on the comment made by NBA legend Charles Barkley on Filipinos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Gin Kings go for Last 8 clincher

Beermen, Gin Kings go for Last 8 clincher

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
San Miguel Beer attempts to get on the next rung of what coach Jorge Gallent dubbed as their step-by-step mission in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
More to come for Wild Rift in Philippines despite changes in esports scene

More to come for Wild Rift in Philippines despite changes in esports scene

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Riot Games announced this week that its League of Legends Wild Rift (Wild Rift) esports scene will be seeking another downgrade,...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers beat Heat, bulls down Hawks

Sixers beat Heat, bulls down Hawks

21 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers, fueled by 23 points from NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, rallied to beat the Miami Heat 105-104...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
On-fire Lady Knights sweep Lady Bombers for share of lead

On-fire Lady Knights sweep Lady Bombers for share of lead

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
When Oliver Almadro took the job as head coach of Letran’s women’s volleyball team, the one ultimate goal he and...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Flying Titans De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla 'at peace' in new home Creamline

Ex-Flying Titans De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla 'at peace' in new home Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla had a change of scenery in their Premier Volleyball League careers after transferring...
Sports
fbtw
TLPGA stars test mettle in ICTSI Luisita International golf tilt

TLPGA stars test mettle in ICTSI Luisita International golf tilt

7 hours ago
Yu-Ju Chen leads a formidable lineup of competitors from the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) set to compete in the ICTSI Luisita Ladies...
Sports
fbtw
Farm Fresh's Tubu, Viray embrace sharing minutes as team continues to improve

Farm Fresh's Tubu, Viray embrace sharing minutes as team continues to improve

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Farm Fresh Foxies hitters Trisha Tubu and Caitlin Viray have no complaints about sharing their playing time as the young team...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers' Reaves reminisces 'rock-star treatment' during FIBA World Cup in Manila

Lakers' Reaves reminisces 'rock-star treatment' during FIBA World Cup in Manila

By Alder Almo | 8 hours ago
The FIBA World Cup experience with Team USA in Manila last year left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Lakers’ rising...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with