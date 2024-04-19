^

Philippine Olympic body hopeful for more golds in Paris

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 12:44pm
Philippine Olympic body hopeful for more golds in Paris
POC secretary-general Wharton Chan
Cignal TV

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is upbeat on the prospect of the Philippines taking home gold medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

POC secretary-general Wharton Chan said that with Hidilyn Diaz winning the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, he is hoping that more athletes will bring home the bacon in the Paris games.

“In this 100th year participation of the Filipino athletes in the Olympics, it plays a huge milestone for Filipino sports and this would be a glorious one,” Chan told reporters during the partnership announcement between the POC and Cignal TV on Thursday.

“I hope… we attained our first gold medal in the previous Olympics and we wish that we will be having more success and more golds in the upcoming Paris games,” he added.

The summer games will run from July 26 to August 11.

“I hope that this would be a catalyst for every Filipino people to pray and support all our athletes in this endeavor that we are successful.”

Currently, there are nine Filipino athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics – pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial, weightlifters John Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.

The POC on Thursday announced that Team Philippines will be having a month-long training camp in Metz, France.

Meanwhile, committee president Bambol Tolentino voiced optimism that the Philippines will be bringing more athletes to Paris compared to the Tokyo Games.

In Japan, the Philippines had 19 athletes who participated in the Olympics.

There are still a number of Filipino athletes hoping to punch tickets to Paris.

“With all our prayers, maybe we will surpass the number of Tokyo delegates,” he said, as he voiced the possibility of giving house and lot rewards for gold medalists.

