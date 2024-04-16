^

Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot

Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 11:20am
Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot
Edzel Mag-sa of Quezon City shoots a jumper.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City TODA Aksyon cruised past Imus Aguimat, 91-70, on Monday to share the lead in the 6th Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Season at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Deeper, taller and stronger, Quezon City led all the way and by as far as 56-27 en route to its second straight win in the round-robin elimination round of the 30-team tournament.

Homegrown Kenji Roman paced a balanced Quezon City attack with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists, followed by Edsel Mag-isa with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Chino Mosqueda, also a homegrown, and Jonas Tibayan added 11 points each. High-flyer Rhinwill Yambing posted 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks for Quezon City coach Egay Macaraya.

Ahead, 9-3, Quezon City suddenly pulled away with an 11-point barrage, including five by Roman, and was never in trouble.

Imus, which absorbed its second straight loss, got 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals from John Rey Sumido, 12 points from Christian John Luengo, and 11 points plus 14 rebounds from Kenneth Estabillo.

Quezon City subdued Muntinlupa, 81-74, on April 10.

Also holding 2-0 records are Bataan, newcomer Abra, Zamboanga, Batangas, Negros and Paranaque.

The MPBL visits the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay on Tuesday, April 16. Bicol tackles Negros at 4 p.m., Mindoro battles Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and Abra tangles with Pasay at 8 p.m.

