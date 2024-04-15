NGAP holds qualifiers for Junior World Golf

MANILA, Philippines — The local qualifying for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships will soon enter a new chapter with the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) set to play a major role in the selection process of the country’s representatives.

In keeping with its mandate as the country’s golf governing body tasked to send national delegations to international competitions, the NGAP will be conducting the eliminations in separate weeks at the Philippine Navy and Luisita courses.

The Navy course will host the qualifiers for the tourney set this July in San Diego, California for three age-group divisions: the 11-12 years, the 9-10 years and 7-8 years for boys and girls on May 6-8.

Luisita, meanwhile, will serve as the venue for the 13-14 years and 15-18 years age brackets also for boys and girls on April 26-28. There will be no more 6 years and under classification after organizers decided to scrap the age category.

NGAP have recently forged an agreement with the organizers of the prestigious junior golf competition giving the former the sole authority to submit the official representatives of the Philippines based on the slots allocated per age-group.