Asis thankful for trust as FEU shows mettle against UAAP’s best

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 9:53am
FEU's Jean Asis
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws senior Jean Asis had twice the reason to celebrate as they upset league leaders UST Golden Tigresses in a five-set thriller in the UAAP’s return to Ninoy Aquino Stadium after three decades on Saturday night.

Asis ended up with 16 points in the victory that led FEU back to the Final Four for the first time in two seasons. And she welcomed the personal victory after ending up as one of setter Tin Ubaldo’s main attackers in the clutch moments.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam na pinagkakatiwalaan ako ng setter lalo na sa mga crucial times na last set na pero sa akin binibigay,” she said after the game. 

“Tinetake ko yung opportunity na yun na sige bigay mo sa akin pagkatiwalaan mo ko, ibibigay ko para sa team. Para sa team talaga lahat hindi para sa sarili.”

In a crucial 6-0 run in Set 5, Asis ended up scoring four of those points – with the other two coming from UST’s errors. It was a pivotal sequence that permanently put FEU in front, taking a five-point advantage, 12-7.

Having learned from their first round loss to UST, which also came in five sets, Asis made sure that this time, it would turn out differently from what happened before.

And now with their place firmly inside the Final Four, Asis and the rest of the Lady Tamaraws are setting their sights on something bigger.

“Wala naman pong imposible sa mga bagay bagay kung nabeat namin yung top 1 ngayon, why not sa ibang team? Basta tiyagaan lang at sipagan lang and tiwala lang sa bawat isa siguro naman mangyayari kung ano yung dapat mangyari,” she said.

Head coach Manolo Refugia echoed his player’s sentiments, where after proving they are the best of the rest, they’re looking to lock horns with the Top 3 teams in the standings.

“Malaking morale boost sa amin to na makamit tong ganitong panalo. Napakasarap. Siguro kahit sabihin ko sa mga players ko na mag-ensayo tayo mamaya, mag-eensayo siyempre sa sobrang saya. Pero siguro, siyempre, mas mamo-motivate pa kami kasi kailangan pa namin i-exceed pa yung goal na Final Four, tapos ayun, may remaining games pa kami na dapat paghandaan. Focus pa rin doon,” he said.

FEU’s next assignment is an also-ran UE Lady Warriors squad. As it stands, they can still make a case for a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis. FEU-UE happens on Wednesday, April 17.

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
