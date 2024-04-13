^

Sports

FEU tops Red Bull 3x3 Manila tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 13, 2024 | 9:20pm
FEU tops Red Bull 3x3 Manila tilt
The FEU Tamaraws rule the Red Bull Half Court Manila Qualifiers.
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University ruled the Red Bull Half Court Manila Qualifiers men’s division after edging Team Elite, 12-11, Saturday evening at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong.

The finals of the 3x3 tournament did not disappoint, as the game went to overtime after the two teams figured in a 10-all stalemate after 10 minutes of play.

In the extra minutes, Omar Gordon of the Tamaraws broke the tie with a driving layup.

On the other end, Team Elite made a crucial putback to keep the contest at a deadlock once again.

In the next possession, Gordon was fouled as he attempted from down below, as Team Elite insisted it was all ball.

He missed the free throw, but team captain Leyton Buenaventura cleaned up the free throw, sealing the championship for the FEU squad also bolstered by Rojan Montemayor and Cliford Taboctaboc.

Team Elite, made up of ballers Jayvee Bautista, Adrian Suguilon, Robert Altarejos and Bryan Nikko Lazo, is going to the national finals tournament set on April 27th.

Aside from the two teams, Team Kamalayan and CJHA B are also going to the nationals.

Team Kamalayan is captained by Alvin Moreno, with team members Ervin Valderama, AJ Jawili and John Jeremy Macapagal.

On the other hand, CJHA B is made up of Karl Brillantes, CJ Discaya, Jayrold Canlas and Johntodd Soriano.

In the women’s division, New Zealand Creamery reigned supreme as they defeated the Adamson Falcons Blue, 13-6.

Camille Claro led the winning team with five points, with four coming from beyond the arc.

It was a dominant display for the squad as they poured in shot after shot while clamping down on defense.

The two squads are going to the nationals also on April 27.

Snow Penaranda and Joehanna Arciga had three points each for New Zealand Creamery, while Alyssa Villamor had two.

Angela Alaba led Adamson with four points, while Jam Meniano supplied two.
Kimerly Limbago and Brianna Bajo went scoreless in the finals.

Those who will be competing in the national finals tournament will be teams from the Cebu Qualifiers, the Davao Qualifiers, the Manila Qualifiers and the Wild Card.

The team that would come up on top will have the chance to make the Red Bull Half Court World Final, which will be held in New York in October.

3X3 BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

RED BULL
