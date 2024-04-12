Poyos likely back for UST in duel vs FEU

Games on Saturday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

10 a.m. – AdU vs UP (men)

12 p.m. – FEU vs UST (men)

2 p.m. – AdU vs UP (women)

4 p.m. – FEU vs UST (women)

MANILA, Philippines -- Super rookie and Most Valuable Player contender Angeline Poyos is anticipated to return to the Golden Tigresses’ lair as they aim to stay on track to clinching one of the two twice-to-beat incentives in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Final Four.

Poyos missed University of Santo Tomas’ 25-14, 25-13, 28-30, 25-15 win over the also-ran University of the Philippines last Wednesday due to dehydration but should be ready to come back in a quick turnaround.

“I-expect niyo na babalik siya today. Talagang binigay lang namin 'yung tamang pahinga sa kanya para makapag-recover talaga,” assured coach Kungfu Reyes as UST steps up its twice-to-beat drive against Far Eastern University in the main game at 4 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

UST sits atop the standings at 10-1 and holds its own fate for the semis bonus barring a stumble, especially with reigning champion La Salle (9-1) and National U (9-2) knocking at the doorstep.

FEU (6-4), on the other hand, could clinch the last Final Four slot and eliminate the three hopefuls in Ateneo (3-8), University of the East (2-8) and Adamson (2-8) all at once with a big win.

The Golden Tigresses will continue to miss the services of middle blocker Mary Banagua due to a knee injury but with Poyos, who’s averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 digs and 6.7 receptions, back on board, Reyes hopes to hold the fort against the vengeful Tamaraws.

“Definitely magiging neck-to-neck ‘yung bakbakan nito kasi meron meron din gustong patunayan ang FEU. Nandoon sila sa Top 4,” warned Reyes.

FEU, which wasted a 2-0 lead against UST in a 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 7-15 defeat in the first round, is out for that sweet vengeance to complete the Final Four and derail its rival’s twice-to-beat hopes.

“Mas gutom kaming bawian talaga si UST kasi yung naramdaman ng mga players noong natalo talaga kami, masyadong heartbreaking ‘yun. Gagamitin namin yung momentum para maging consistent at pag-aralang ma-stop ang UST,” vowed coach Manolo Refugia.

Albeit needing a lift from UST to stay alive, Adamson marches on to a must-win game against UP (1-10) at 2 p.m. to cap the women’s play serving as a prelude to the finals rematch of La Salle and NU on Sunday.

In the men’s division, pace-setting FEU (9-1) takes on UST (7-4) in the crucial duel between Final Four squads at 12 p.m. after the bid of Adamson (4-6) to stay in contention against winless UP (0-11) at 10 a.m.