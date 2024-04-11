^

Terrafirma no longer scared of winning, says SMB’s Gallent

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 1:36pm
Terrafirma's Javi Gomez de Liano (right)
MANILA, Philippines – “Pushovers no more.”

San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said that the Terrafirma Dyip are no longer “pushovers,” as the Beermen had to scratch and claw their escape against the Dyip, 113-110, Wednesday evening. 

The Beermen had to storm back from an early 12-point lead and keep their distance against the gritty Terrafirma squad.

In the end, the heroics of Mo Tautuaa towed the defending champions to their fifth win in as many contests. 

Gallent said that at the start of the game, his team was “relaxed”, which made him scared early on. 

“I was really scared of that because my players thought that Terrafirma was just there, but they’re not a pushover team anymore. It’s a team that will just fight, fight and fight,” he told reporters. 

With the loss, the Dyip dropped to 4-4 in the season, but they are still sitting solidly on the solo fourth spot. 

They are currently ahead of three squads who are holding similar 3-3 win-loss records – the Blackwater Elite, the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and the TNT Tropang Giga. 

“It’s a team that knows how to win already. They’re 4-3 before our game so I think they’re not scared of winning anymore,” he stressed. 

“It’s a team that’s hungry, it’s a team that wants to enter the quarters. I think they have a great chance now. That’s why they’re playing like that. It’s not a scared team anymore,” he added. 

Big games from CJ Perez, Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo were needed to secure San Miguel’s victory. 

Perez had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. Tautuaa had 24 markers, eight boards and four dimes, while the reigning league most valuable player Fajardo scattered 20 points, 17 rebounds and six assists, along with a steal and a block.

Juami Tiongson led the Dyip with 24 big points, while getting sufficient support from Isaac Go and Javi Gomez de Liano, who both had 21. 

“We needed stops towards the end and Mo did a great job switching to Juami and defending him well and that’s why we won the game. Mo did a great job switching and defending the 3-point area,” he said. 

“I told the players the only shot that will tie the game is the 3-point area so they just have to defend it which they did a great job.” 

The Dyip will try to return to the win column anew as they face the streaking Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Saturday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

