Green Spikers dispose of Maroons in UAAP men's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Spikers booted the University of the Philippines out of Final Four contention in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament after sweeping the Fighting Maroons, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

La Salle banked on the one-two punch of JM Ronquillo and Vince Maglinao, who finished with 12 points apiece, to arrest a two-game losing streak and strengthen their bid for the Final Four.

The Green Spikers dominated both offense and defense, finishing with 44 total points off attacks and 12 block points.

Billie Anima and Nath del Pilar chipped in eight points apiece for La Salle.

Angelo Lagando spearheaded the Fighting Maroons with 12 points.

With the win, La Salle rose to solo third with 6-3.

UP lost their 10th straight contest.

"I always remind them, every training, that we are now towards the end of the second round. We need to focus," La Salle head coach Jose Roque said.

"If we are focused 100% in the first round, we will double it," he added.

In the second game, the Far Eastern University Tamaraws came from behind and secured a five-set victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12.

After going down two sets to one, FEU regained their form that flung them unto the top-seed.

After winning the fourth set convincingly, the Tamaraws took an 8-6 lead to a 13-8 cushion thanks to a block by Andrei Delicana.

Three straight errors by the Morayta-based squad gave Ateneo a window of opportunity, 11-13, but Martin Bugaoan punched in a kill to move within the match point, 14-11.

FEU gave a free point to the Katipunan-based team with a net touch, but Bugaoan finished the match off with a quick, 15-12.

The Tamaraws continued to be on top of the playing field with an 8-1 win-loss record. Ateneo dropped to 5-5, good for solo fifth.