^

Sports

Bolts zap Gin Kings in wire-to-wire win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 9:59pm
Bolts zap Gin Kings in wire-to-wire win
Allein Maliksi (22) led the charge for the Meralco Bolts.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts started hot and kept their pedal to the metal as they dealt the sluggish Barangay Ginebra San Miguel their first loss of the PBA Philippine Cup, 91-73, in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was a wire-to-wire affair that saw the Gin Kings reach their lowest scoring output in the current season.

Ginebra’s previous season low was 77, when they bowed to the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 82-77, in the Commissioner’s Cup last year.

It was a dominating win for the Bolts, who saw the Gin Kings commit five turnovers in the first quarter alone.

With the crowd darlings’ horrible start, the Bolts took a double-digit lead, 19-8, in the first canto.

Meralco then continued to pounce on their foes, who simply could not shake off their opponent’s gritty defense.

The lead grew to as much as 31 points, 71-40, in the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Allein Maliksi.

Ginebra was able to cut the lead down to 19, 90-71, thanks to a pair of free throws by Von Pessumal.

It was the closest the Gin Kings got to.

Allein Maliksi exploded for 25 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Chris Newsome and Aaron Black chipped in 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Mav Ahanmisi scored 14 points and hauled down six rebounds for Ginebra.

Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar both had 13 markers each.

The Bolts were able to steal the ball 10 times and forced the Gin Kings to commit 19 turnovers.

Meralco also forced Ginebra to make just 20 of their 60 attempts from the field, while converting 35 of their 85 shots.

The 2-3 Bolts will now go on a three-week break and will face the Terrafirma Dyip on April 3.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings, who dropped to 2-1, will take on the Magnolia Hotshots next.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GINEBRA

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The UST Golden Tigresses are wary of complacency after an undefeated start in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tour...
Sports
fbtw
Cone bares all-out support for Indonesia-bound Brownlee

Cone bares all-out support for Indonesia-bound Brownlee

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone was delighted at the news that naturalized player Justin Brownlee will be playing as an...
Sports
fbtw
Gibbons reaffirms Pacquiao vs Benn fight talks

Gibbons reaffirms Pacquiao vs Benn fight talks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Negotiations between the camp of Manny Pacquiao and undefeated British boxer Connor Benn went "from zero to 100", the Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

22 hours ago
Jingy Tuazon emerged as overall champion while Ma. Theresa Perez won the ladies championship in the recent seventh HERO Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics blow past Suns; Thunder back on top

Celtics blow past Suns; Thunder back on top

9 hours ago
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points as the Boston Celtics unleashed a dominant offensive performance to blow past the Phoenix Suns,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ababa edges Dutchman in sudden death to cop ICTSI Apo Golf Classic title

Ababa edges Dutchman in sudden death to cop ICTSI Apo Golf Classic title

4 hours ago
Jhonnel Ababa canned in two pressure-packed birdies, the first forcing a playoff and the other clinching the hotly disputed...
Sports
fbtw
Baseball star Ohtani reveals identity of wife after intense speculation

Baseball star Ohtani reveals identity of wife after intense speculation

9 hours ago
Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday posted the first picture of his new wife, who was quickly identified online...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret grouped with tough foes in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Team Secret grouped with tough foes in VCT Pacific Stage 1

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Riot Games has announced more details for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour, VCT Pacific Stage 1, happening from April...
Sports
fbtw
Halted by the pandemic, Philippine women&rsquo;s ice hockey team plunges back to action

Halted by the pandemic, Philippine women’s ice hockey team plunges back to action

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Philippine women’s ice hockey team will be returning to action for the first time in years, taking part in the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with